Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

No. 7 Utah stays hot with 72-59 win over Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 7 Utah Utes' took care of business Sunday afternoon with a 73-59 victory over Washington State. Utah advances to 22-2 overall on the season and 12-2 in Pac-12. Utah didn't waste any time capturing the momentum of the game. Alissa Pili drained one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

No. 7 Utah set to host Washington State

Sunday, Feb. 11 | Noon p.m. (MT) #7/7 Utah (20-2; 10-2 Pac-12) vs Washington State (16-7; 6-6 Pac-12) Fans can watch the Washington State game on the Pac-12 Mountain, with Krista Blunk and Elise Woodward calling the action. The radio call will be on ESPN 700, with Tyson Ewing handling play-by-play and Milee Enger as analyst. Live stats are on UtahUtes.com.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

#4 Utah Gymnasts Win Metroplex Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Utah Gymnastics program topped Illinois, Georgia, and Illinois State on Saturday afternoon, posting a 197.600 on the road to win the quad meet at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Utah won the competition by over a full point to place first, while Illinois (196.300)...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Lacrosse Earns 18-16 Victory Over Marquette

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Lacrosse team came away victorious today in Rice-Eccles Stadium, beating the Marquette Golden Eagles 18-16 for its first win of the season. Utah improved to 1-1 overall. Marquette would tie the game and take the lead for the first time with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Normannseth Wins Slalom, McCabe Claims 10K Classic at DU Invitational

DILLON, Colo. and MINTURN, Colo. – It was another double race day on Saturday for the Utah Ski Team, as the Utes had both the alpine and Nordic squads in action as part of the Denver Invitational. Alpine raced in slalom at Loveland Ski Area, while the Nordic team competed in 10K classic events at Maloit Park.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

