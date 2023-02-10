ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston mayor files plan to fight city’s skyrocketing rents

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed a plan Monday meant to address the city's skyrocketing rents. The Democrat made rent control, or rent stabilization, a centerpiece of her 2021 mayoral campaign, despite the fact that voters in Massachusetts approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide.
