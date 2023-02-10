ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Hampton visits Elon following Mackinnon's 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -6.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Hampton Pirates after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Elon's 66-55 win over the William & Mary Tribe. The Phoenix have gone 4-7 in home games....
HAMPTON, VA
Porterville Recorder

Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit conference foe Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit Rayj Dennis and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games. The RedHawks have gone 2-10 against MAC...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1. Class AAA. 1. North Marion (6)20-1961. 2. Wayne (4)20-1942. 3. East Fairmont20-2784. 4. Ripley16-5673. 5. Robert...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Miami 80, North Carolina 72

MIAMI (21-5) Omier 1-7 3-4 5, Miller 9-14 5-6 24, Pack 7-11 5-6 23, Poplar 3-7 3-3 9, Wong 3-8 4-4 10, Beverly 0-2 2-2 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 2-4 0-1 4, Casey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 22-26 80. NORTH CAROLINA (16-10) Black 6-9 0-0 13, Nance...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Alabama (15)22-37823. 2. Houston (15)23-27752. 3. Purdue (1)23-37281. 4. UCLA21-46797. 5. Texas20-56426.
IOWA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Stars host the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. Dallas is 15-6-6 at home and 30-14-10 overall. The Stars have a +42 scoring differential, with 179 total goals scored and 137...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Buffalo at Los Angeles,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts. INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. CINCINNATI BENGALS...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 123, Houston 104

Percentages: FG .407, FT .903. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Days 2-3, Green 2-8, Garuba 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Kaminsky 0-1, Martin Jr. 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Eason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kaminsky, Tate). Turnovers: 17 (Smith Jr. 5, Christopher 2, Green...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Indiana 83, No. 13 Ohio St. 59

INDIANA (24-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.649, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Scalia 6-8, Berger 1-2, Garzon 1-6, Parrish 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Holmes 1, Garzon 1) Turnovers: 11 (Scalia 4, Berger 3, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Steals: 4 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 1, Scalia 1) Technical Fouls:...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy