Delaware takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -8.5; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Fightin' Blue Hens play Stony Brook. The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 8-5 in home games....
Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

DREXEL (15-12) Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52. HOFSTRA (20-8) Boachie-Yiadom 0-0...
Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.
William & Mary 68, Towson 66

TOWSON (17-10) Thompson 7-9 1-4 15, R.Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Holden 7-13 8-10 22, Timberlake 1-9 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 4-11 0-0 9, Conway 3-7 2-2 11, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-18 66. WILLIAM & MARY (10-17)
Parker leads Delaware State against Norfolk State after 24-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -15.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Norfolk State Spartans after O'Koye Parker scored 24 points in Delaware State's 86-85 overtime loss to the Howard Bison. The Spartans have...
Wright and North Carolina Central host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -10.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 25 points in North Carolina Central's 83-63 victory over the Morgan State Bears.
Delaware 71, Stony Brook 60

STONY BROOK (9-18) Policelli 4-10 2-2 12, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2, Pettway 8-14 0-0 20, Roberts 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 0-10 6-8 6, Fitzmorris 6-9 5-6 17, Onyekonwu 0-5 0-0 0, Nahar 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 13-16 60. DELAWARE (13-14) Davis 6-14 0-0 12, Arletti 0-3 2-3 2, Asamoah...
2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award Finalists Announced

National Postdoctoral Association selects three academic leaders for strong commitment to mentorship. ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA), in partnership with Gallagher, today announced the finalists for the 2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member or advisor who engages in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars.
