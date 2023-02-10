ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Phillip leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Howard after 20-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Da'Shawn Phillip scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 76-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans. The Bison are 10-2 in home...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Wright and North Carolina Central host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -10.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 25 points in North Carolina Central's 83-63 victory over the Morgan State Bears.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy