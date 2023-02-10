ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74%...
No. 2 Indiana 83, No. 13 Ohio St. 59

INDIANA (24-1) Holmes 15-18 3-5 33, Berger 6-10 3-3 16, Garzon 2-8 0-0 5, Moore-McNeil 1-3 0-0 2, Parrish 1-5 0-0 3, Geary 0-0 0-0 0, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 0-1 0-0 0, Sandvik 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 9-12 0-0 24, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-57 6-8 83.
3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, and police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for the suspect. Hundreds of officers were scouring the East Lansing campus, about...
EAST LANSING, MI

