Read full article on original website
Related
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Cause found in Keystone Pipeline's massive oil leak
A spill of more than 500,000-gallons of crude oil from the Keystone Pipeline in December in Kansas was caused by a combination of a faulty weld and "bending stress fatigue" on the pipe, the conduit's operator announced Thursday. TC Energy, the pipeline's Canadian operator, said the cause was determined by an independent lab analysis on the failed section of the 2,687-mile conduit. "Although welding inspection and testing were conducted within applicable codes and standards, the weld flaw led to a crack that propagated over time as a result of bending stress fatigue, eventually leading to an instantaneous rupture," TC Energy said in a statement. The faulty weld in a fitting girth connecting two sections of pipe "was completed at a fabrication facility," TC Energy said.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
American drivers are guzzling less gas as they work from home, in a potential shift for global oil: 'The heyday of gasoline is over'
American drivers are burning less gas than before the pandemic, signaling a potential shift for the oil market. The EIA said Tuesday it expects US gas consumption to continue to drop this year and next. More efficient cars, sales of electric vehicles, and work-from-home are the key factors. American drivers...
Metals are the new oil — with all the geopolitical and environmental complications
China’s companies have the strategic advantage of being state-owned with heavy subsidies, low wages, dirty emissions, and poor environmental standards.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The end of the war in Ukraine would reduce pressure on Western governments to continue expanding sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector, according to Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at risk intelligence company RANE.
Washington Examiner
Energy giants are choosing the oil patch over green ventures
The West's biggest energy companies are plowing tens of billions of dollars back into oil and gas extraction rather than pursuing the kind of large-scale transition to green energy sought by environmentalists. Spending plans at ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and Shell show the companies putting trust in returns from oil and...
rigzone.com
Vitol Buys Majority Stake in South African Gas-Station Chain
A unit of Vitol Group agreed to acquire Petroliam Nasional Bhd.’s 74% stake in Engen Ltd., South Africa’s largest fuel-station chain, forming a retailer that spans the continent. The acquisition by Vivo Energy of the controlling stake in Engen from the Malaysian national oil company will help the...
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture
Sunstall, a California-based company, has launched a vertical solar panel, Sunzaun, which can be used in existing fields and arable lands without sacrificing them for clean green energy. The installation is much like conventional solar systems, just that the system uses bifacial solar modules, and the entire array stands like a boundary wall in the field.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
Quartz
TotalEnergies pauses its plan to join Adani's $50 billion green hydrogen bet
TotalEnergies has put its multi-dollar plan to go into business with the Adani group on hold. The French company said it was awaiting clarity on the situation amid turmoil sparked by allegations of fraud against the Indian conglomerate. “It (the partnership deal) was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn’t exist,”...
Comments / 0