LSU Tigers (12-13, 1-11 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the LSU Tigers after Kario Oquendo scored 21 points in Georgia's 75-68 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs are 12-2 in home games. Georgia scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per...

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO