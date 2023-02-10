Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 States
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services Nationwide
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined "Food Desert"
Porterville Recorder
Hampton visits Elon following Mackinnon's 22-point outing
Hampton Pirates (6-20, 3-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -6.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Hampton Pirates after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Elon's 66-55 win over the William & Mary Tribe. The Phoenix have gone 4-7 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit conference foe Toledo
Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit Rayj Dennis and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games. The RedHawks have gone 2-10 against MAC...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Hunter and Ohio
Buffalo Bulls (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Buffalo Bulls after Jaylin Hunter scored 25 points in Ohio's 90-81 victory against the Akron Zips. The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 36.8 points per game...
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Porterville Recorder
Stars host the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins
Boston Bruins (39-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-10, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. Dallas is 15-6-6 at home and 30-14-10 overall. The Stars have a +42 scoring differential, with 179 total goals scored and 137...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Alabama (15)22-37823. 2. Houston (15)23-27752. 3. Purdue (1)23-37281. 4. UCLA21-46797. 5. Texas20-56426.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109
SAN ANTONIO (109) Bates-Diop 6-12 1-1 14, Sochan 4-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-7 2-2 11, Branham 8-11 0-0 18, Johnson 8-13 7-11 25, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 2-3 2-2 6, Graham 5-14 0-1 12, Wesley 4-10 1-1 9. Totals 43-85 15-20 109. CLEVELAND (117) E.Mobley...
Porterville Recorder
Michigan Prep Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5)(17-0)75. 2. North Farmington(15-1)67. 3. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice(16-1)64. 3. Muskegon(15-1)64. 5. Grand...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 80, North Carolina 72
MIAMI (21-5) Omier 1-7 3-4 5, Miller 9-14 5-6 24, Pack 7-11 5-6 23, Poplar 3-7 3-3 9, Wong 3-8 4-4 10, Beverly 0-2 2-2 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 2-4 0-1 4, Casey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 22-26 80. NORTH CAROLINA (16-10) Black 6-9 0-0 13, Nance...
Porterville Recorder
What's a catch? Super Bowl raises the question again
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A catch or not a catch? That's still a good question. And it was asked a few more times during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. By the players and coaches — and millions more on social media and in...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts. INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. CINCINNATI BENGALS...
Porterville Recorder
BUCKNELL 73, AMERICAN 51
Percentages: FG .420, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (O'Neil 2-4, Stephens 1-2, Donadio 0-1, Knotek 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Sprouse 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (O'Neil 2). Turnovers: 9 (Stephens 3, Donadio, Knotek, O'Neil, Rogers, Smalls, Sprouse). Steals: 9 (Smalls 3, Stephens 2, Ballisager Webb,...
Porterville Recorder
HOFSTRA 66, DREXEL 52
Percentages: FG .356, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Oden 1-4, C.Washington 1-5, Magee 0-1, House 0-2, Y.Butler 0-2, Okros 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams 2, House). Turnovers: 16 (A.Williams 6, Y.Butler 4, Oden 3, Hargrove, Magee, Turner). Steals: 6 (A.Williams 2, C.Washington, House,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 123, Houston 104
HOUSTON (104) Martin Jr. 6-10 3-4 15, Smith Jr. 3-14 3-3 10, Sengun 5-9 2-2 12, Green 6-20 15-17 29, Tate 2-3 2-2 6, Days 2-3 0-0 6, Eason 4-9 0-0 8, Garuba 2-3 0-0 5, Kaminsky 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 2-2 3-3 7, Christopher 1-6 0-0 2, Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 28-31 104.
