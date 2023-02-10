SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81 on Saturday night. Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 West Coast Conference). After trailing 71-68...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO