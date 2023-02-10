ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

DREXEL (15-12) Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52. HOFSTRA (20-8) Boachie-Yiadom 0-0...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
William & Mary 68, Towson 66

TOWSON (17-10) Thompson 7-9 1-4 15, R.Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Holden 7-13 8-10 22, Timberlake 1-9 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 4-11 0-0 9, Conway 3-7 2-2 11, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-18 66. WILLIAM & MARY (10-17)
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Delaware 71, Stony Brook 60

STONY BROOK (9-18) Policelli 4-10 2-2 12, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2, Pettway 8-14 0-0 20, Roberts 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 0-10 6-8 6, Fitzmorris 6-9 5-6 17, Onyekonwu 0-5 0-0 0, Nahar 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 13-16 60. DELAWARE (13-14) Davis 6-14 0-0 12, Arletti 0-3 2-3 2, Asamoah...
STONY BROOK, NY

