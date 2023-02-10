Read full article on original website
Wright and North Carolina Central host Coppin State
Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -10.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Coppin State Eagles after Justin Wright scored 25 points in North Carolina Central's 83-63 victory over the Morgan State Bears.
Parker leads Delaware State against Norfolk State after 24-point showing
Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -15.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Norfolk State Spartans after O'Koye Parker scored 24 points in Delaware State's 86-85 overtime loss to the Howard Bison. The Spartans have...
Phillip leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Howard after 20-point showing
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Da'Shawn Phillip scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 76-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans. The Bison are 10-2 in home...
Towson takes on William & Mary after Holden's 25-point performance
Towson Tigers (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-17, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -10.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the William & Mary Tribe after Cameron Holden scored 25 points in Towson's 73-66 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Tribe are...
Joiner leads No. 22 NC State against Syracuse after 26-point game
NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State plays the Syracuse Orange after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State's 92-62 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are 9-5 on their home court. Syracuse ranks seventh...
Laszewski leads Notre Dame against Duke after 33-point game
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Duke Blue Devils after Nate Laszewski scored 33 points in Notre Dame's 93-87 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Blue Devils have gone 12-0 at home. Duke averages 71.5...
MONMOUTH 85, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 71
Percentages: FG .400, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Horton 2-4, Woods 2-8, D.Powell 1-3, Bettis 1-4, Watson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 6, D.Powell 3, Watson 2, Bettis, Filmore, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2, Watson, Woods). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
William & Mary 68, Towson 66
TOWSON (17-10) Thompson 7-9 1-4 15, R.Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Holden 7-13 8-10 22, Timberlake 1-9 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 4-11 0-0 9, Conway 3-7 2-2 11, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-18 66. WILLIAM & MARY (10-17)
Delaware takes on Stony Brook, looks to halt 3-game skid
Stony Brook Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -8.5; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: Delaware aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Fightin' Blue Hens play Stony Brook. The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 8-5 in home games....
Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid
Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.
