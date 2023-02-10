ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Towson takes on William & Mary after Holden's 25-point performance

Towson Tigers (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-17, 4-9 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -10.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the William & Mary Tribe after Cameron Holden scored 25 points in Towson's 73-66 overtime loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Tribe are...
TOWSON, MD
Porterville Recorder

William & Mary 68, Towson 66

TOWSON (17-10) Thompson 7-9 1-4 15, R.Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Holden 7-13 8-10 22, Timberlake 1-9 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 4-11 0-0 9, Conway 3-7 2-2 11, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-18 66. WILLIAM & MARY (10-17)
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Phillip leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Howard after 20-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-9, 6-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 7-1 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Da'Shawn Phillip scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 76-73 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans. The Bison are 10-2 in home...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award Finalists Announced

National Postdoctoral Association selects three academic leaders for strong commitment to mentorship. ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA), in partnership with Gallagher, today announced the finalists for the 2023 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award. The award recognizes a faculty member or advisor who engages in exceptional mentoring of postdoctoral scholars.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy