Youngstown, OH

Porterville Recorder

Eastern Michigan hosts Akron following Acuff's 36-point showing

Akron Zips (17-8, 9-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-19, 3-9 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Akron Zips after Tyson Acuff scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan's 70-63 loss to the Toledo Rockets. The Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Post and Boston College host Pittsburgh

Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays the Pittsburgh Panthers after Quinten Post scored 20 points in Boston College's 92-62 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack. The Panthers have gone 11-3 at home. Pittsburgh averages 74.9 points and has...
PITTSBURGH, PA

