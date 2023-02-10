Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
23 Baltimore schools with 0 students proficient in math yet Md. ranks top 2 in new study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland was ranked the second most educated state in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study on 2023's most and least educated states in America comes on the heels of a Project Baltimore investigation which found a shocking number of Baltimore City schools where not a single student is doing math at grade level.
foxbaltimore.com
Mild February Continues; Tracking Rain Later This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps staying well above average to kick off the work week. Highs on Monday climb back to the 50s. It should be a nice week to get outdoors the next few days. A bit breezy today for pilots, but it will be VFR! (Visual Flight Rules)
foxbaltimore.com
Elkridge resident wins $750,000; Five people win $100,000 each
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two Maryland Lottery players won life-changing prizes in the past week. Someone bought a Cash4Life ticket in Windsor Mill which means they would get $1,000 a day for life. Another player in Elkridge landed a $750,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Multi-Match prize was claimed last week, and...
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances
BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
sunshinewhispers.com
8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland
For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Maryland man who had to make a second trip to the store because he forgot to buy bread ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Bay Net
Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
Wbaltv.com
Warm temps and clear skies after weekend rain for Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be clear and sunny with temps in the upper 50's and a slight breeze as we dry out from the rain from yesterday. Tuesday will be more of the same as it will begin to warm up into the 60's by midweek. There will be rain chances starting Wednesday, lasting through Friday. It will get chiller by next weekend but it should be dry.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets sold in Nottingham, Rosedale, Towson
NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was quite a week for lottery players in northeastern Baltimore County, as several big winning tickets were sold. In all, the seven days ending February 12 produced 40 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were redeemed or sold across the state of Maryland, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $30.4 million in prizes during that span.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
newsfromthestates.com
Maryland, other states scramble to replace ripped-off SNAP benefits
A sign alerting customers about SNAP benefits is displayed at a grocery store in New York City. Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images. Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org. Last September, when Baltimore resident Tzu...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
chestertownspy.org
Officials hope Marylanders will check off Health Insurance ‘Easy Enrollment’ on Tax Form
As Marylanders are filling out their tax returns this year, state officials and advocates are hoping they’ll take an extra half-second to check a box to start the process of enrolling in health insurance. Maryland was the first state in the country to establish a tax-based “Easy Enrollment” program...
House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – February 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I am honored to serve as Acting Secretary of Natural Resources for the Moore-Miller administration. This is an exciting time for Maryland, and it is a privilege to be a part of a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team that is working to provide a healthier, sustainable environment.
foxbaltimore.com
Cooler weekend with rain returning to Maryland Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. February 11 — Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend with rain returning Sunday. Saturday turns cooler with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is even colder with highs in the low to mid 40s with rain. Plan on...
Comments / 0