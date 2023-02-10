Read full article on original website
BBC
Man admits killing partner and her father
A man has admitted killing his partner and her father in a "ferocious" knife attack. Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Souza De Assis. They were repeatedly stabbed at a property in Wood Green, north London,...
BBC
Star Hobson: Inquest into murdered toddler's death concludes
A coroner has concluded inquest proceedings into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson. Star, from Keighley, died in September 2020 after enduring months of abuse at the hands of her mother, Frankie Smith, and her partner, Savannah Brockhill. Both were convicted in relation to her death after a seven-week...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park killing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a village park. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called...
BBC
Police investigate after hunt saboteur is hit by horse
Police say they are investigating an incident in which a horse rider "collided" with a hunt saboteur while jumping over a gate. The hunt saboteurs claim the rider deliberately "ploughed" into the woman, who had been standing behind the gate. However, the Cottesmore Hunt claims the woman deliberately put herself...
BBC
Canvey Island murder inquiry: Matt Portwood was stabbed in neck
A father-of-two died after being stabbed in the neck, an inquest heard. Matt Portwood, 42, was found unresponsive in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at about 01:45 GMT on 4 February. A preliminary inquest hearing at Essex coroner's court was told his provisional cause of death...
BBC
Man sentenced for fatal attack on his mother
A man has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of nine years and four months for assaulting his mother, leaving her with fatal injuries. Judy Constant, 59, died alone at home in Holloway, north London, after Darren Constant attacked her on 3 July 2018. The court heard...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Parish councillors receive vile messages, leader says
A council has removed parish councillors' contact details after several received "vile" telephone calls over missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said the abusive calls made on Saturday had...
BBC
Police crack case of 200,000 stolen Creme Eggs in Telford
The theft of 200,000 Cadbury's Creme Eggs from an industrial estate nearly threw Easter into doubt, according to police. The West Mercia force said it had been hunting individuals "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny". The spring-time, choc treats vanished - along with their gooey fondant centres - from...
BBC
Witness saved me from Memphis police unit that stopped Tyre Nichols, man says
Just three days before a now-disbanded special police unit stopped Tyre Nichols in Memphis, it stopped another black man, 22-year-old Monterrious Harris, in an apartment complex in the city. According to Mr Harris, how he was initially treated was similar to the traffic stop that ultimately led to the death...
BBC
Neath: Daniel Pickering jailed for life after nightclub murder
A man has been jailed for life after murdering a man outside a nightclub in an act of "mindless violence". Matthew Thomas, 47, was found outside The Arch Bar in Neath on 15 July, 2022 and died the following day. Daniel Pickering, 34, punched Mr Thomas twice in the face,...
BBC
British police head to Thailand over woman's 2004 Yorkshire Dales death
Cold case officers have travelled to Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago. Walkers discovered the half-naked body of Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in 2004. For 15 years her identity was...
BBC
Carlisle rapes: Second attack prompts increased police patrols
Police have stepped up patrols after a second woman was raped in a city. The attack happened in Mary Street, in the centre of Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. It comes as the force is investigating another rape in Carlisle, which happened near the railway station.
BBC
Glasgow motorbike crash victim named as man is arrested
Police have named a 79-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by an off-road motorcycle in Glasgow. David Gow died at the scene of the crash on Balmore Road at about 18:15 on Sunday. A 22-year-old man has been arrested. Officers have asked anyone with information or footage of the...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Two more men charged over woman shot dead in garden
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a woman who was shot dead in her back garden, police have said. Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in Old Swan, Liverpool, just before 01:00 BST on 21 August last year. The Knowsley Council worker died...
BBC
Met Police officer cleared of assaulting teenager
A Metropolitan Police officer who sprayed a teenager in the face with an incapacitant during an arrest has been cleared of assault. PC Jack Beadle and two other officers were accused of assault by beating after they stopped a bus and removed a group of people from the vehicle in Tooting, south London, on 2 April.
BBC
Bournemouth crash: Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with car
A woman on a motorbike has died after it collided with a car in Bournemouth. The crash involving a grey VW Polo and black Honda motorcycle took place on Castle Lane West at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and...
BBC
Rugby woman's car taken while on labour ward
A couple were on a hospital labour ward when their car was taken from a car park. Caroline Evans, 30, was admitted to University Hospital in Coventry to be induced, but husband David, who needed to collect items from home for her, could not find the vehicle. The Ford Fiesta...
BBC
Man dies after being hit by a car on A345 in Amesbury
A man in his 80s has died after he was hit by a car in Amesbury. Emergency services were called to the collision on the A345 Countess Road at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday. A Vauxhall Astra was travelling south towards the Countess Roundabout when it struck the pedestrian, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said.
