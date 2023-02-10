ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

101.5 KNUE

Charming Log Home on 6.5 Acres in Canton, Texas

While I have never owned a log home or even lived in a log home but there is something that is just so comfy and inviting about the way they look. That is exactly the feeling I get when looking at this beautiful log home that is currently for sale in Canton, Texas sitting on 6.5 acres of land.
CANTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Did You Know There Are Caramel Filled Churros Found in Tyler, Texas?

I’m not sure who needs to hear this today, but there are caramel filled churros that are available in Tyler, Texas. I’m not really sure how I didn’t know this before just a few days ago when I found a photo of them online. But this is the type of information that friends tell each other which is why I wanted to bring it to your attention. These delicious pieces of fried dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar and filled with caramel sauce can be found at Jumpshot Coffee.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dollar General’s pOpshelf opens Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s pOpshelf announced on Monday that their new Tyler store is now open. The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Avenue in the Village at Cumberland Park, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. “We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Henderson on Feb. 16, and bring about 80 jobs to the community. According to a release, Michael Bringman was selected as the owner and operator of the 2416 Highway 79 S location. “My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that […]
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas

When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th

As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
TYLER, TX
