Rose in a Water Glass Globe Aquarium makes the ultimate Valentine's Day giftTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Congratulates President Henry Bell of Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on 34 years of serviceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Billy O’Quinn is the speaker at second annual gala of the Texas African American Museum slated for this SaturdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa WilliamsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dollar General’s pOpshelf opens Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s pOpshelf announced on Monday that their new Tyler store is now open. The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Avenue in the Village at Cumberland Park, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. “We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings […]
Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Henderson on Feb. 16, and bring about 80 jobs to the community. According to a release, Michael Bringman was selected as the owner and operator of the 2416 Highway 79 S location. “My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that […]
An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas
When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’23 are ON SALE NOW
Here we go! We hope you're ready Tyler, TX. Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale now. This will be our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and we're looking forward to it. This...
East Texas woman selected for prestigious national advisory board operated by the Aspen Institute
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas woman is one of just 11 student parents around the United States who will help share higher education policy for others like them. Karlee Knuth is a single mother enrolled in the Buckner Family Pathways in Longview and studying at the University of Texas at Tyler. She’s been […]
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Traffic Alert: Major crash causing traffic near Broadway Square Mall
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is causing traffic near the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Tyler Police and fire crews are on the scene. CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th
As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer Image Pastor Harold B. Nash plays bass in the Morning Chapel Baptist Church Band Photo by Enola Gay Mathews Morning Chapel Baptist Church on Front Street Courtesy Photo ...
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
Alba-Golden ISD Bus In Head On Collision
An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 6:30 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the passenger car’s driver crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left.
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School’s homecoming game back in September. Cooper Reid is set to come home to East Texas from a Houston hospital next week, according...
