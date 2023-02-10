Read full article on original website
NME
The 1975 announce massive summer 2023 London Finsbury Park show
The 1975 have announced their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Finsbury Park this summer – find all the details below and buy tickets here. The band will perform at the 40,000 plus capacity show on Sunday, July 2, 2023, alongside a huge line-up of other acts including Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football, with “many more” still to be announced.
NME
Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time
Depeche Mode have performed new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time – check out the moment below. Earlier this week, Depeche Mode returned with the dramatic new single and announced details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. The song had its first...
NME
Physical and vinyl music sales are booming right now – but why?
Streaming may have revolutionised the music industry, but it seems that some habits really do die hard. Despite being up against such stiff competition, vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes have all found a new lease of life in the streaming era – proof that physical formats are still very much alive and kicking.
NME
Metallica joke they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at Super Bowl Halftime show
Metallica have joked they couldn’t “believe” they weren’t Rihanna’s backing singers at her Super Bowl Halftime show after posting a clip of themselves singing ‘Diamonds’ on Carpool Karaoke. The metal veterans, who previously teamed up with Billy Eichner for their karaoke take on...
NME
Bruce Springsteen plays scaled back show after E Street Band members test positive for COVID-19
Bruce Springsteen was forced to perform a show in Dallas, Texas this weekend without three members of the E Street Band. However, last Friday (February 10), The Boss was forced to take to the stage for a more scaled back affair, with guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both having to miss the show after testing positive for COVID-19.
NME
Caroline Polachek – ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’ review: an experimental yet uneven collection
Caroline Polachek doesn’t want to talk about herself anymore. No more introspective cuts about the all-consuming pain of falling, hard, in love – desire is something different, outward facing. On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn To You’, the artist – once a member of US buzzy synth-poppers Chairlift – welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos. If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.
NME
Skrillex teams up with himself on emotive new single ‘Don’t Get Too Close’
Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has shared his sixth single for 2023 – a heartrending slow-burner called ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ – which marks his first time singing on a track since 2015. The last song to significantly feature vocals from Moore was 2015’s Kai-assisted ‘Mind’,...
NME
Mahalia wore a ‘Long Live R&B’ jacket at the BRITs in response to lack of R&B artists at awards
Mahalia showed her support for the R&B genre at this year’s BRIT Awards, showing up in a jacket emblazoned with “Long Live R&B”. For the ceremony – held last night (February 12) – the Leicester-born singer sported a Burberry coat featuring artwork by Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn. Her message at the event was clear, telling the BBC: “[R&B is] a genre I feel very passionate about and I don’t think it’s talked about enough.
NME
Wednesday: fearless gang behind one of the year’s defining rock albums
The members of Wednesday are scattered across town when NME calls them for a Zoom chat. Drummer Alan Miller is at home in Durham, North Carolina, four hours from where the others live in Asheville, his basement still decorated from a recent party. Guitarist and lap steel player Xandy Chelmis is in a bustling café, where he takes breaks from the farm he’s been building, while his playful bandmate Jake Lenderman is hunched in his van in a library car park – “I’ve never been inside,” he quips. And vocalist Karly Hartzman, thoughtful and articulate, is crouched in the “Amish romance” section of a Barnes & Noble bookshop. “I tried to pick a part that isn’t very populated, and I think I found the perfect place,” she says in a hushed tone.
NME
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora “unmasked” as Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend. During his time on the show, Sambora had performed songs such as Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’, Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’, Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Me Again’ by John Newman.
NME
Paul McCartney pays emotional tribute to “inspiration” Burt Bacharach
Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late songwriter Burt Bacharach. Bacharach, the man behind huge hits such as ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, died on Wednesday (February 8) at the age of 94. He passed away at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.
NME
Mike Shinoda suggests that new Linkin Park music is possible
Mike Shinoda has hinted at the possibility of new music from Linkin Park. Linkin Park last released an album in 2017 with ‘One More Light’, but the band have been on hiatus since the death of vocalist Chester Bennington later that year. Last May, the rest of the...
NME
Bucks Fizz say they were meant to release one of Tina Turner’s biggest hits before her
Bucks Fizz have said that they were supposed to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner. Speaking on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the group’s Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston made the claim, revealing that the song was meant for their fourth studio album ‘I Hear Talk’.
NME
Leslie Grace responds to ‘Batgirl’ ‘unreleasable’ claim: “The film that I got to see was incredible”
Leslie Grace has spoken at length for the first time about Batgirl‘s cancellation. The actress was due to star as the titular character Barbara Gordon in the DC film, which was shelved last year despite finishing production. It was claimed at the time that it received poor test screenings, and that the film was reportedly written off for tax purposes.
NME
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted working on two new “heavy” projects
Metallica‘s former bassist Jason Newsted has said he is working on two new “heavy” projects. Newsted has been working with his bluegrass project, Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band, for several decades, and had recently started to incorporate more metal influences into the band. Now, however, he...
NME
SEVENTEEN member The8 has fractured his clavicle
Member The8 of boyband SEVENTEEN has injured his left clavicle but remains “highly determined” to participate in promotional activities, Pledis Entertainment has revealed. On February 13, the K-pop agency announced on Twitter that the idol would be wearing a neck brace at upcoming events after he sustained a fracture on his left clavicle.
NME
NMIXX announce release of their first EP, ‘expérgo’
K-pop rookies and NME 100 act NMIXX will release their first EP next month. Last Friday (February 10), NMIXX dropped a teaser photo and motion teaser for the project, which is titled ‘expérgo’. It will be the girl group’s first EP and is slated for release alongside a music video on March 20, 6PM KST.
NME
Damon Albarn shares musical tribute to De La Soul’s David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur
Damon Albarn has shared a musical tribute to De La Soul‘s David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur. The founding member of the hip-hop trio died at the age of 54 yesterday (February 12). Details about the cause of his death have not yet been released, however the rapper had been suffering from several health issues in recent years.
NME
Watch Codeine cover Joy Division in tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker
Codeine covered Joy Division‘s ‘Atmosphere’ at their first show in 11 years, in tribute to Low’s late vocalist and drummer Mimi Parker. The band played a pair of shows at Union Pool in Brooklyn, in advance of Numero Group’s 20th anniversary concert Numero Twenty this weekend in Los Angeles. During Saturday night’s show (February 11), Codeine added the cover of ‘Atmosphere’ to their set.
NME
John Lydon says caring for wife’s Alzheimer’s disease “shaped me into what I am”
Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has opened up about caring for his wife of 44-years since she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years ago. Last month, the Public Image Ltd singer revealed that he would be vying to represent Ireland with his band at this year’s Eurovision song contest with new song ‘Hawaii’.
