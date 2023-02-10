ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winners and losers from Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are heading to the SEC early. Rest assured, there are winners and losers in the move.

Multiple stakeholders stand to gain from the move, not the least of which are Texas and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns and Sooners have already seen a recruiting bump from the move to their new conference. Both teams have put up Top 5 recruiting classes, each of which is their best in a long time. For the Sooners, the 2023 class might be their best class ever assembled.

In addition to improved recruiting, Oklahoma and Texas will have much more appealing home schedules. Needless to say, season tickets are a much easier sell when LSU, Arkansas and A&M come to town than when the Longhorns host the Kansas Jayhawks or Iowa State Cyclones.

Here are a few parties that stand the most to gain or lose by Texas and Oklahoma’s entry into a new league.

Winners: Texas and Oklahoma

We’ll start with the biggest winners. Texas and Oklahoma will now face a tougher schedule, but with a stronger recruiting pitch and ultimate roster. In addition, Texas should now host its premier in-state rival on campus at least on occasion if not every other year.

Follow Longhorns Wire and Sooners Wire for more on the SEC move.

Loser: Texas A&M recruiting

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M had a strong recruiting pitch. Come play for the SEC team located in Texas. That pitch might confuse recruits moving forward. Texas A&M’s one distinguishing quality from Texas was its conference affiliation. Now, the Aggies become what they were before heading to the SEC. They are now the second-best option in Texas.

Follow Aggies Wire for more on Texas A&M recruiting.

Loser: Oklahoma State season ticket sales

Osu Tcu Fb

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have made it known they have no intention of facing the Oklahoma Sooners outside of the Big 12. Mike Gundy believes that is Oklahoma’s fault. Certainly, the Sooners and Cowboys could work something out with scheduling, but Oklahoma State insists that they no longer face each other. With no premier rival on the schedule, season tickets will look less appealing to the average fan.

Winner: Arkansas fan involvement

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The longtime Southwest conference rivalry between Texas and Arkansas resumes when the SEC expands. Given the passion Razorback fans had in a 2021 win over the Longhorns, the rivalry could reignite zeal in the fanbase and invigorate the program. After taking Jalen Catalon from the team, Texas could receive added animosity when it enters the league.

Winner: TCU and Baylor conference title hopes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 for much of its time in the conference. The Sooners’ departure opens a path for Baylor and TCU to establish themselves as the top dogs in the conference.

