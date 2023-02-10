ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County

HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
HEBRON, NE
klkntv.com

3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Forecasters Monitoring Eastern Nebraska Snowstorm On Wednesday

(Undated) -- Forecasters are monitoring the chance for a snowstorm to hit eastern Nebraska later this week. The National Weather Service says areas south of interstate-80 have close to a 25% chance to see 4 inches of snow Wednesday. Places near Beatrice have an over 50 percent chance. However the Weather Service says the track of the storm and the strength could change.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm watch for SE Nebraska

OMAHA - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southeast Nebraska. The storm watch was issued at 2:45 p.m. on Monday for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. The Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning....
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln accident leads to arrest, multiple injured

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested after reportedly hitting two vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 70th St. and O St. around 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a reported accident. Officers said a Ford F150 and a Cadillac XL Roadster were both...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate in McCook escapes while emptying trash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 39-year-old inmate escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday night. According to authorities, Ronald Grant was with a staff member and two other inmates emptying trash in the north parking lot when he took off running about 8 p.m. Local law...
MCCOOK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One hospitalized, one dead following accident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old Ogallala woman. The Lincoln Police Department said the accident happened near N 14th St. and Cornhusker Highway, and resulted in the death of Laura Devries. On Friday around 8:15 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Food and fun at Elk Creek’s Village Tavern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Elk Creek turns out in large numbers for wing night on Wednesdays at the Village Tavern. We caught up with the owner, Trent Tegtmeier, to talk about the establishment’s popularity. “I’ve had this business for about a year,” Tegtmeier said. “We are a tavern and a restaurant. We also like to promote entertainment. On the menu, we have beef and buffalo from Tegtmeier Farms. We also have many other items, such as salads, onion rings, and burgers. Our biggest sellers are prime rib on Friday nights and chicken wings on Wednesday nights.”
ELK CREEK, NE
KETV.com

47-year-old Nebraska woman killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lincoln Friday night. In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said a gray Ford Expedition was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited the ramp for North 14th Street around 8:17 p.m. Police said that vehicle crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and hit a pole before stopping.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
LINCOLN, NE

