WOWT
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road. “We largely work off requests,...
News Channel Nebraska
Crew members injured, in collision involving Beatrice Fire and Rescue ambulance
BEATRICE – Two Beatrice Fire and Rescue staffers are fine, after a Sunday collision in Lincoln. The crash totaled one of the ambulance trucks operated by Beatrice Fire and Rescue. "Two of the four firefighters who were in the ambulance were transported to Bryan West. They were observed, they...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County
HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
klkntv.com
3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
iheart.com
Forecasters Monitoring Eastern Nebraska Snowstorm On Wednesday
(Undated) -- Forecasters are monitoring the chance for a snowstorm to hit eastern Nebraska later this week. The National Weather Service says areas south of interstate-80 have close to a 25% chance to see 4 inches of snow Wednesday. Places near Beatrice have an over 50 percent chance. However the Weather Service says the track of the storm and the strength could change.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm watch for SE Nebraska
OMAHA - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southeast Nebraska. The storm watch was issued at 2:45 p.m. on Monday for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. The Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning....
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln accident leads to arrest, multiple injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested after reportedly hitting two vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 70th St. and O St. around 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a reported accident. Officers said a Ford F150 and a Cadillac XL Roadster were both...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
klkntv.com
Inmate in McCook escapes while emptying trash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 39-year-old inmate escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday night. According to authorities, Ronald Grant was with a staff member and two other inmates emptying trash in the north parking lot when he took off running about 8 p.m. Local law...
News Channel Nebraska
One hospitalized, one dead following accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old Ogallala woman. The Lincoln Police Department said the accident happened near N 14th St. and Cornhusker Highway, and resulted in the death of Laura Devries. On Friday around 8:15 p.m.,...
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than Half A Century, Lee’s Chicken In Nebraska Is A Timeless Dining Experience
Lee’s Chicken in Nebraska is a longstanding favorite dinner destination. The Lincoln restaurant officially opened in 1945 and began attracting crowds with its impossibly juicy, crunchy, flavorful fried chicken. It’s just as delightful to eat there now as it was back in the ’40s!. Visit Lee’s Chicken...
1011now.com
Food and fun at Elk Creek’s Village Tavern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Elk Creek turns out in large numbers for wing night on Wednesdays at the Village Tavern. We caught up with the owner, Trent Tegtmeier, to talk about the establishment’s popularity. “I’ve had this business for about a year,” Tegtmeier said. “We are a tavern and a restaurant. We also like to promote entertainment. On the menu, we have beef and buffalo from Tegtmeier Farms. We also have many other items, such as salads, onion rings, and burgers. Our biggest sellers are prime rib on Friday nights and chicken wings on Wednesday nights.”
KETV.com
47-year-old Nebraska woman killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lincoln Friday night. In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said a gray Ford Expedition was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited the ramp for North 14th Street around 8:17 p.m. Police said that vehicle crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and hit a pole before stopping.
klkntv.com
Man gets 13 years in prison for transporting 20 pounds of meth in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man will spend over a decade in prison after he was caught with 20 pounds of meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. Jesus Sanchez-Meza, 26, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth.
1011now.com
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
klkntv.com
Man tackled officer during chase in Near South neighborhood, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer was tackled Monday morning while chasing a man in the Near South neighborhood, police say. Around 1:50 a.m., officers formed a perimeter near 20th and Sumner Streets to look for a man who was wanted on several warrants. Nathan Shepard, 28, then came...
