The New College of Florida’s DeSantis-induced overhaul includes tapping former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as the college’s interim president—with a whopping $699,000 salary. Corcoran, the former Republican speaker of the Florida House and a close DeSantis ally, will serve in the role until Sept. 1, 2024 or when a permanent president is chosen, whichever comes first. He enters the role less than a month after DeSantis fired former President Patricia Okker in an effort to transform the school—which has just 700 students—with a focus on conservative ideology. Okker made less than half of Corcoran’s salary, at $305,000, prompting concern from trustees and community members. Student Trustee Grace Keenan said she wondered whether the school can afford Corcoran’s hefty contract given its laundry list of campus improvements and long history of financial struggles. Matthew Spalding, a new board member appointed by DeSantis and a long-time friend of Corcoran, said he will be “a dynamic head to launch us in this great new opportunity to rebuild the school.”Read it at Sarasota Herald-Tribune

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO