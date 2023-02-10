Read full article on original website
captimes.com
MMSD to offer AP African American course that riled DeSantis
Florida politics could play a role in what some Madison high school students learn next fall. Memorial and East high schools are part of next year’s expanded pilot for the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which is debuting at about 60 schools across the U.S. this year and will be offered at a few hundred more in 2023-2024.
floridapolitics.com
Ed Longe: Florida leads the nation in cybersecurity: hospital hack shows more must be done
After all, it's not if there will be another cyberattack, it's when. For the 300,000 people who call Leon County home, and the thousands who live in the surrounding areas, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a lifeline. As the only trauma center serving northwest Florida and southern Georgia, the hospital receives patients in dire medical situations. For those who depend on TMH, its orderly operation is literally a matter of life and death.
DeSantis Throws Fit and Threatens to Kill All AP Courses in Florida
Ron DeSantis’ war against education isn’t slowing down. The Florida governor is now looking to reevaluate the state’s relationship with the College Board, the administrators of AP classes and the SAT exam, a day after the nonprofit scolded the state for its “slander” over an AP African American History course. Tens of thousands of Florida high schoolers take AP courses each year, making the potential move another huge impediment on the state’s schools, following DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill that sought to restrict discussions of sexuality and gender identity. “This College Board, like, nobody elected them to anything,” DeSantis said...
Gov. DeSantis aims to ban ESG investing in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing bans and protections against Environmental, Social and Governance investing, or ESG.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis rolls out anti-ESG legislative proposals in latest blast against ‘woke elites’
'We will be standing up for folks in Daytona and Destin, not following the elites in Davos.'. Florida’s Governor is speaking out against so-called “woke banking,” with legislative proposals targeting them. Gov. Ron DeSantis told an audience in Naples that “environmental social governance,” or “ESG,” imposed by...
Florida’s New College Appoints DeSantis Ally as Prez With Whopper $699K Salary
The New College of Florida’s DeSantis-induced overhaul includes tapping former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as the college’s interim president—with a whopping $699,000 salary. Corcoran, the former Republican speaker of the Florida House and a close DeSantis ally, will serve in the role until Sept. 1, 2024 or when a permanent president is chosen, whichever comes first. He enters the role less than a month after DeSantis fired former President Patricia Okker in an effort to transform the school—which has just 700 students—with a focus on conservative ideology. Okker made less than half of Corcoran’s salary, at $305,000, prompting concern from trustees and community members. Student Trustee Grace Keenan said she wondered whether the school can afford Corcoran’s hefty contract given its laundry list of campus improvements and long history of financial struggles. Matthew Spalding, a new board member appointed by DeSantis and a long-time friend of Corcoran, said he will be “a dynamic head to launch us in this great new opportunity to rebuild the school.”Read it at Sarasota Herald-Tribune
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 2.13.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Florida Chamber of Commerce announced three more speakers for its Legislative Fly-In next week. The new additions include Sen. Corey...
DeSantis, legislative leaders roll out plan to prohibit ‘woke banking’ in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders are targeting so-called "woke banking” with newly proposed legislation that would aim to “stop companies from playing politics with Floridians' money.”
“Intimidation tactic”: Florida GOP voting bill may “disenfranchise” voters for simple mistakes
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely GOP presidential candidate for 2024, is expected to sign into law.
Southern Florida continues to see record apprehensions, gotaways
(The Center Square) – In January, Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,402 foreign nationals illegally entering Florida, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. They also reported 58 gotaways, those who were known and reported to have illegally entered and got evaded capture by law enforcement. Combined, these totaled 1,460. The sector also reported 2,083 turnbacks,...
westorlandonews.com
Governor DeSantis Supports Democratic Effort to End Diaper Tax for Florida Families
In his “Framework for Freedom” budget, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced strong support for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s continued quest to end the diaper tax in Florida by preventing Florida families from being charged sales tax when purchasing diapers and adult incontinence undergarments. The Davie Democrat said this builds on her landmark victory last year, which resulted in the elimination of diaper sales tax through June 30, 2023.
floridapolitics.com
Insurers seek to keep momentum, target lawsuit reductions in Session
Reductions in auto glass claims, bad faith reforms and a crackdown on lawsuit finance schemes will be sought in upcoming Session. In a December Special Session, lawmakers approved changes designed to limit the cost and number of lawsuits over property insurance claims which were long-sought by insurers. Now, insurers are seeking to broaden their push to reduce lawsuits and costs on a broader swath of cases.
This best selling author from Florida is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man living in Florida and the good he is doing for the community.
Places in Florida (Including Small Towns) With a High Percentage of Residents Over 65, According to Financial Websites
Florida has long been a haven for retirees or those looking for a more laid-back lifestyle. Florida arguably delivers some situations and amenities that make the sunshine state seem quite attractive, including the tax structure, the weather, and its natural outdoor attributes.
Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill
With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
NBC Miami
Roberto Clemente Book Among 1 Million Titles Removed from Florida Public Schools
Controversies over books placed in school libraries have raged for decades, all over the country. However, fueled by new laws, the issue is rising again in Florida. A book about late Afro-Puerto Rican MLB legend Roberto Clemente can't be found in the shelves of public school libraries in Florida's Duval County these days, NBC News noted.
995qyk.com
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities In Florida
We know how ominous “The most dangerous cities in Florida” sounds, but we think it’s important to know. The good news is out of a list of 100 dangerous cities in the U.S., only 5 in Florida made the list. Of those 5 cities, none of them cracked the top 50 in this updated study. A lot of people probably assume big metros like Miami, Tampa and Orlando made the list, but nope!
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
fsunews.com
DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out
Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
