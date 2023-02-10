LOOK: All award winners from 12th Annual NFL Honors award show

It was largely a first half to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Not only did Patrick Mahomes only see the ball for just over eight minutes, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts seemed to be doing whatever they pleased. That added dimension of Hurts’ legs (63 yards rushing) was something that Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had no answer for.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO