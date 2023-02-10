ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: All award winners from 12th Annual NFL Honors award show

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
With the Super Bowl just days away, here’s a look at the big winners from Thursday night’s 12th annual NFL Honors award show from the 2022 season.

  • AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Chiefs
  • AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, New York Giants
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
  • Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s catch versus Buffalo Bills
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell (coach/contributor), Chuck Howley (senior), Joe Klecko (senior), Ken Riley (senior)
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA: Ron Rivera, Wahington Commanders head
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans, Seattle Seahawks
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens
  • Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
  • Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader): Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Head and Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year: San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle versus Cowboys

