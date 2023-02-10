ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Hiring ISIS, Al Qaeda Militants to Launch Terror Attacks in Russia, Moscow Claims

American intelligence agencies have recruited extremist militants to carry out terror attacks in Russia, Moscow’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on Monday. The 60 recruits allegedly found in Syria in January are supposedly from “jihadist groups affiliated with the [so-called] Islamic State and al Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia” and other former Soviet-bloc countries, the SVR said in a statement reported by Russian state media. Without providing evidence, the intelligence agency alleged that it had received “credible information” the recruits are trained in bomb-making and that they will be sent to target destinations to “carry out attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and military personnel.” “We see the final loss of any moral principles in the U.S. security forces,” the statement added. “Being obsessed with the crazy idea of ​​’bleeding’ Russia, Washington strategists consider it acceptable to directly use terrorists for their dirty purposes.”Read it at RIA Novosti
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy