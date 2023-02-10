American intelligence agencies have recruited extremist militants to carry out terror attacks in Russia, Moscow’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed on Monday. The 60 recruits allegedly found in Syria in January are supposedly from “jihadist groups affiliated with the [so-called] Islamic State and al Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia” and other former Soviet-bloc countries, the SVR said in a statement reported by Russian state media. Without providing evidence, the intelligence agency alleged that it had received “credible information” the recruits are trained in bomb-making and that they will be sent to target destinations to “carry out attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and military personnel.” “We see the final loss of any moral principles in the U.S. security forces,” the statement added. “Being obsessed with the crazy idea of ​​’bleeding’ Russia, Washington strategists consider it acceptable to directly use terrorists for their dirty purposes.”Read it at RIA Novosti

