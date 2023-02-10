ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Want to explore France’s wine regions in a cheap, sustainable way? Try carpooling

By Anna Richards
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8Ue8_0kioIlQ000

The windows of the houses in the little town of Troyes, Champagne, sparkle with light like open doors on an Advent calendar. The snow has disappeared since I set off, and although the air has a distinct nip to it, I am cosy and warm, enjoying a lavish café gourmand at Le Jardin with a glass of champagne in my hand. “When in Champagne,”I think.

With a split life between my family and many of my friends living in the UK and me in Lyon, France (not to mention falling into the age bracket where all of my friends are getting married), I make the journey between Lyon and Cornwall, where I grew up, all too often. It could easily be a recipe for an elephantine carbon footprint – so to avoid this, I never fly between the two.

Instead, I usually travel by rail – but while I can’t praise Eurostar highly enough, the high fares can be a stinger, and at Christmas, train strikes on both sides of the Channel were proving prohibitive. So I decided to road trip via Champagne, listing my ride on Blablacar and picking up passengers and Christmas presents en route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FU0i9_0kioIlQ000

Blablacar is a French-created ride-sharing app that’s been around since 2006, but is criminally underused by those outside the country. You sign up and share the drive you’re planning to make, offering to pick up passengers along the way, who contribute to fuel (making your journey cheaper) and save bringing extra vehicles on the road (lessening your collective carbon footprint). It aims to address the fact that 76 per cent of long-distance travel in Europe is done by car, but with an average occupancy rate of only 1.9 people. More people in fewer cars equals fewer cars on the road, and much less carbon.

Driving north from Lyon felt like travelling through the wardrobe to Narnia as the motorway sped past snow-covered vineyards, the usually golden stones of Beaujolais villages and little church spires frosted white. We pass Beaune, Burgundy’s wine capital, with geometric tiled roofs, before stopping in Dijon.

The architecture changes here, half-timber buildings like an Elizabethan stage set. Dijon owes much of its fame to mustard, but it would be a shame to come solely to sample the condiment and to miss the Gothic façade of the Notre-Dame Church , which has three rows of elaborately carved gargoyles. I pick up a student here, heading home for the holidays, and he joins my other passenger, a woman living in French Guiana who fled her native Vietnam as a child during the Vietnam War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hre7y_0kioIlQ000

We arrive in Troyes. Before I meet friends for dinner I explore the cobbled streets, the expansive Christmas market and Gothic cathedral . I stumble upon an excellent wine shop, Aux Crieurs de Vin , which has their own brand of Champagne. It’s delicious and, since I’m driving, there’s plenty of space to take a few bottles back.

The car is full the next morning. I begin my journey with three women, the youngest of whom is travelling with her kitten Tesla. Nose out of joint at being bundled into a Fiat Panda, Tesla mews loudly the whole way to Reims.

For more than 1,000 years, French monarchs were crowned in this northeastern city. It’s lower key these days, home to a large student population, chalky champagne cellars, cathedrals of epic proportions, and the Carnegie Library , a beautiful, early 20th century library with elaborate stained glass windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08q2Wu_0kioIlQ000

In the final three hours from Reims to Calais, the landscape flattens. The vineyards disappear, and many of the little towns we pass are built in red brick and look somewhat British. I’ve swapped some passengers, but three seats are still filled, and we skirt around the edges of Arras, regrettably missing what’s reputed to be one of the finest Christmas markets in the country.

A paltry 1.5 million UK users are signed up for Blablacar, compared to 20 million in France, and although I list each leg of my UK journey on Blablacar over a week before I set off, I only have one booking. When I collect my first passenger, Ihsane, in Canterbury, I’m not surprised to find out he’s French. In Bristol I pick up two bedraggled hitchhikers making their way home from university. They helpfully give me a live commentary of the Fifa World Cup final as we travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjW1D_0kioIlQ000

In total I receive €102 from my carpooling passengers in France, which covers all my fuel and part of the tolls payable along the way. Seven people travelled with me on a journey that I calculated emitted a total of 173kg of CO2. In the UK, I receive a grand total of £9 – barely enough for a roadside coffee and sandwich. It seems we’ve got a long way to go when it comes to embracing carpooling – the ultimate green and economical travel choice.

Travel essentials

Getting there

Blablacar makes it easy to list your journey and set prices for different sections. You can choose whether to let passengers book automatically or whether to respond individually to each request.

Staying there

Le Champ des Oiseaux in central Troyes has buckets of character and a timber-fronted façade. Doubles start from €259 (£229), room only.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers questions on train refunds, cruise cancellations and more

Trains – and often the lack of them – are dominating the travel headlines. Disputes between rail staff, train operators and the government have been dragging on for eight months, with no sure sign of an end to the strikes.Ticketing reform is on the agenda, with Scotland soon to start a six-month trial of abolishing peak fares. But at the same time the stress continues, with the East Coast and West Coast main lines simultaneously closed on 18 and 19 February.Travellers continue to be annoyed by the behaviour of some airlines, while cruise passengers who were told to leave Marella...
The Independent

Asteroid explodes over English Channel after hurtling towards Earth

An asteroid exploded over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday after entering Earth's atmosphere. The incident, which was visible in south England, Wales, and northern France, saw the small asteroid - called the Sar2667 - create a shooting star and an explosion in the air, known as an airburst.The rare event was captured by many on film who had stayed up to see the shooting star after it had been forecast.🇫🇷 France, Le havre.Passage de #Sar2667 au dessus du Havre, prise de vue proche du Stade océane du HAC.(📸@tymlaly76700) pic.twitter.com/dXN6mDmfLr— iustitia (@iustiti35530172) February 13, 2023Amateur...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

‘I need to understand’: Steve Borthwick to investigate England’s Six Nations habit

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their GuinnessSix Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.One win and one defeat...
The Independent

Polish officials observe training of Ukrainians on new tanks

Poland’s president and defense minister met Monday with Polish and foreign instructors intensively training Ukrainian troops to operate the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that some European countries and Canada have offered Kyiv to help fight the Russian invasion. President Andrzej Duda and minister Mariusz Blaszczak also watched Leopard 2 training at a military base and test range in Swietoszow, in southwestern Poland. The training is part of the European Union's military assistance to Ukraine, but Canadian instructors also have a role, as do Norwegians. Taking part are Ukrainian tank crews from units fighting in the east of the country....
The Independent

Funding for projects to help boost the space sector in Northern Ireland

Two projects aimed at boosting the space sector in Northern Ireland are to receive funding from the UK Space Agency.The funding includes £495,000 for a Northern Ireland consortium to oversee a pilot programme enabling small and medium firms to work with large companies to overcome technology challenges.The funding has been awarded to ADS Northern Ireland, which represents the aerospace, defence, security and space industries in the region.A further £223,000 will enable a Northern Ireland space cluster manager to work with local government, businesses, and academia to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and investment.The UK Space Agency said Northern Ireland’s...
The Independent

Japan manages growth in final quarter as tourism returns

The Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 0.6% in October-December, managing to eke out growth after a quarter of slowdown, according to government data released Tuesday. The world’s third-largest economy has struggled amid restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of imported parts from China and rising prices — especially energy — worsened by inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine. But the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, both abroad and in Japan, has helped a recovery in tourism and other economic activity. The Cabinet Office reported the economy grew 0.2% in the 2022 final quarter, compared...
The Independent

Lilt fizzy drink scrapped after 50 years of ‘totally tropical taste’

Lilt has been axed by Coca-Cola after nearly 50 years on UK shelves.The tropical fizzy drink will be relaunched immediately as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit, with cans and bottles of the new-look beverage rolling into shops on Tuesday.Soon after news of the brand change broke social media was awash with fans of the condemned drink registering their dismay. “I refuse to believe that Lilt will taste nearly as good out of a Fanta can,” said writer Steve O’Rourke.Television presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was hurt by the decision. Referencing the dying words of the villain in the film Blade Runner,...
The Independent

Watch: Moment asteroid explodes over England after hurtling through Earth’s atmosphere

Footage shows an asteroid entering the Earth's atmosphere and exploding in the night sky over England.A social media user captured images of the meteoroid Sar2667 flashing brightly as it passed through the sky in Brighton, south coast of England, around 3am local time on Monday, February 13.The 1m (3ft) meteoroid - or small asteroid - was monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) which predicted the space rock would safely impact the Earth's atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET.This is just the seventh time an impact has been predicted in advance.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Eagles fans flip car as Philadelphia prepares for Super BowlDamar Hamlin appears pitchside at Super Bowl after cardiac arrestEverything we know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance so far
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy