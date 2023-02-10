ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andy Farrell hopeful Dublin crowd can inspire Ireland to victory over France

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSFMr_0kioIilp00

Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday’s potential Guinness Six Nations title decider.

Farrell’s men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France this time last year as French fans spurred on their side to a thrilling 30-24 win which paved the way for Grand Slam glory.

A sold-out Aviva Stadium awaits Les Bleus this weekend when the world’s top two teams collide in a mouthwatering encounter.

Head coach Farrell has urged home supporters to help Ireland end a three-match losing streak against Fabien Galthie’s in-form visitors but acknowledges his players are responsible for igniting the atmosphere on the terraces.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” he said, speaking of the need to bring the crowd into the game. “It’s a package, isn’t it?

“It’s everyone who comes to the game buying into it and we’re a part of that package.

“Obviously everyone wants to start well and start strongly, and it’s something that we’ve done pretty well.

“But things ain’t going to go all according to plan when two good teams are going at it.

“So therefore it isn’t just getting them behind us and getting excited through the good times, it’s also making sure that the fans feel where we’re at in the game as well and try and drag us through because it’s certainly what our players felt last year in France.”

France are the only visiting side to triumph in Dublin during Farrell’s tenure – a 15-13 victory in 2021 when spectators were absent due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ireland’s plans this time around have been disrupted by the loss of influential hooker Dan Sheehan to a hamstring issue, resulting in a start for Ulster’s Rob Herring.

Sheehan is the fourth Irish player to have injured that specific muscle in the past fortnight following similar problems for Ronan Kelleher, who will be back on the bench on Saturday, Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Farrell’s medical team are investigating a possible link between the causes of the injuries.

“When you’ve four of something that’s pretty similar there’s a chance that there’s a theme there,” he said.

“So it’s something that we’re looking into obviously, but it’s full steam ahead as far as the job in hand from here on in for us.”

France extended their winning run to a record 14 games with a stuttering 29-24 victory over Italy on the opening weekend, while Ireland blitzed Wales 34-10.

Farrell, who is braced for the unchanged World Cup hosts to be back at their formidable best, believes his team have improved since the sides met 12 months ago.

“We’ll see – we certainly think we have,” he said.

“We nearly got there in Paris last year but nearly is not quite good enough, so therefore lessons learned.

“I think they’re well documented as far as being ourselves and taking our game to them.

“Transferring that to the field is obviously the aim but the French are going to have a big say in that as well. I expect France to be at their best.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I need to understand’: Steve Borthwick to investigate England’s Six Nations habit

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their GuinnessSix Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.One win and one defeat...
The Independent

Watch: Moment asteroid explodes over England after hurtling through Earth’s atmosphere

Footage shows an asteroid entering the Earth's atmosphere and exploding in the night sky over England.A social media user captured images of the meteoroid Sar2667 flashing brightly as it passed through the sky in Brighton, south coast of England, around 3am local time on Monday, February 13.The 1m (3ft) meteoroid - or small asteroid - was monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) which predicted the space rock would safely impact the Earth's atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET.This is just the seventh time an impact has been predicted in advance.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Eagles fans flip car as Philadelphia prepares for Super BowlDamar Hamlin appears pitchside at Super Bowl after cardiac arrestEverything we know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance so far
The Independent

UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document published Monday into a near “mass fatality catastrophe" at the biggest club game in world soccer.“The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster,” the report said.A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Liverpool fans vindicated by Champions League final report as mayor demands Uefa apology

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram believes the publication of the independent report into the chaos at last season’s Champions League final vindicates fans.Uefa commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into issues of dangerous congestion, supporters being attacked by locals and tear-gassed by police and the all-round operation at the Stade de France in May.The now-published report lays the blame at the feet of Uefa and the French authorities.“Uefa’s report vindicates what I and other fans have been saying all along: that is, it was the fans who averted a disaster...
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers questions on train refunds, cruise cancellations and more

Trains – and often the lack of them – are dominating the travel headlines. Disputes between rail staff, train operators and the government have been dragging on for eight months, with no sure sign of an end to the strikes.Ticketing reform is on the agenda, with Scotland soon to start a six-month trial of abolishing peak fares. But at the same time the stress continues, with the East Coast and West Coast main lines simultaneously closed on 18 and 19 February.Travellers continue to be annoyed by the behaviour of some airlines, while cruise passengers who were told to leave Marella...
The Independent

New Zealand bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry to miss first England Test

Pace bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry have been ruled out of New Zealand cricket’s first Test against England cricket on Thursday.Jamieson has suffered a suspected stress fracture of the back, the same injury he has spent the past eight months recovering from.Henry, meanwhile, remains in Christchurch awaiting the birth of his first child and has not travelled to Mount Maunganui.The Black Caps, who are already without leading seamer Trent Boult due to franchise commitments, have called up uncapped pair Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn as replacements.Head coach Gary Stead confirmed Jamieson’s latest setback, which came to light after he...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy