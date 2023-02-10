ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doesn't really matter as they are fighting for their own spouses, daughters, sons, parents, neighbors, and country. The Russians are fighting for a bombed out country they will need to rebuild. They are fighting for a dictator who wants some land before he dies of cancer. Would you fight and die for something as stupid? Even if Ukraine submits, Russia will never win as their inadequate army has been revealed. Their lying and corrupt military is an embarrassment. If not for their nuclear deterent, they would already be speaking NATO.

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.  Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
