Read full article on original website
Don't kill Babies
3d ago
Doesn't really matter as they are fighting for their own spouses, daughters, sons, parents, neighbors, and country. The Russians are fighting for a bombed out country they will need to rebuild. They are fighting for a dictator who wants some land before he dies of cancer. Would you fight and die for something as stupid? Even if Ukraine submits, Russia will never win as their inadequate army has been revealed. Their lying and corrupt military is an embarrassment. If not for their nuclear deterent, they would already be speaking NATO.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen talks to two convicts in Ukrainian custody who were recruited by Wagner to fight for Russia as the mercenary group says they are done recruiting prisoners to join the invasion in Ukraine.
Opinion: Even by Russia's standards, this was a particularly repulsive attack
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches the one year mark, the bombing of a residential building in Dnipro -- with a missile usually reserved for sinking ships -- should not be seen as simply another red line crossed by the Kremlin, writes Michael Bociurkiw.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
An elite Russian tank force that's been repeatedly beaten on the battlefield appears ready to try its luck again
Moscow's 1st Guards Tank Army was beaten down in the initial phase of the war and was routed months later during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Germany won't excavate WWI tunnel containing hundreds of soldiers' bodies
The remains of more than 200 German soldiers who were buried alive in a tunnel in northeastern France during the World War I will not be recovered.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
A captured member of the infamous Wagner Group said he is more 'afraid of Putin' than dying in battle, Ukrainian soldier reveals
"We're afraid of Putin," the Ukrainian soldier revealed the man said when answering whether he was afraid to fight for freedom in Russia.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says
Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
msn.com
Putin's men are sick of fighting: Why 600 Russian soldiers in Luhansk region rebelled
Slide 1 of 19: Roughly 600 mobilized Russian soldiers in the Luhansk region refused to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine and were returned to Russia according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How bad are things getting for Russia's mobilized soldiers?. Roughly...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1123M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8