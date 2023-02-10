This man and his campaign lied to citizens of Pa about him being fit to perform senator duties. it was obvious during the debate his health was a big question. should he be unable to serve his wife will likely be appointed. She was not elected by the people. The doctor that cleared him for duty should be investigated too. I do hope he improves but is unable to fulfill his term . PA should conduct a special election and let the citizens vote for their representative. not the wife and not a governor's pick.
What is the deal electing people with medical issues that deter their ability to serve the people? We got the Big Guy in the WH too!
Lol, the voters of PA should be absolutely embarrassed to have voted for this vegetable. Completely predictable this would happen. The guy was probably overworked day one since he has never had to work a day in his life. Now he is on the taxpayer payroll for life, what a joke.
