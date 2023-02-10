ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristian Stellini confident Fraser Forster can step into shoes of Hugo Lloris

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwF06_0kioIf7e00

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has complete trust in Fraser Forster ahead of his extended spell in the first-team.

Ex-Celtic and Southampton goalkeeper Forster will take the place of injured Hugo Lloris for Saturday’s trip to Leicester and could remain between the posts until April.

Lloris is currently sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out for “five to seven weeks” but Stellini has no concerns over Forster, 34, being thrown into a busy period where Tottenham play in the Premier League , Champions League and FA Cup.

“I like Fraser like a man because he is a very good man,” he said.

“His behaviour in this season was perfect. Every day he pushes himself to train really hard and with this behaviour he pushes Hugo to train very hard.

“He is a great man before a great goalkeeper because we don’t have to forgot we are men before we are player.

“I like Fraser. The difference between Hugo is we start to think physically. He (Fraser) is a keeper perfect for the Premier League style, for the type of game we are going to play in the Premier League and he uses both feet when he plays with the ball.

“So, it will be interesting to see him for some weeks to play with us. We trust in him, we completely trust in him.”

The injuries to Lloris and Yves Bissouma, who will have surgery on a stress fracture to his left ankle on Friday, occur at a bad time with Tottenham set to play nine fixtures during the next five weeks.

His behaviour in this season was perfect. Every day he pushes himself to train really hard and with this behaviour he pushes Hugo to train very hard.

Cristian Stellini on Fraser Forster

Spurs resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday and Stellini hinted their team selection at Leicester could be dictated by the midweek trip to AC Milan.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended for the San Siro clash, which could result in Rodrigo Bentancur being rested on Saturday.

Stellini added: “Maybe we have to consider that next week is a week in which we have to play three games.

“You have to think about the whole week, so AC Milan we have to play and then we have another tough game at home against West Ham.

“Yes of course you think about this but the most important thing is the next step, the next game. We pick every time the team that we think is best to win the next game and prepare the team for the whole week.”

Cristian Romero will sit out the Leicester match following his red card on Sunday.

It will mean no rest for Eric Dier , who looked back to his best during the 1-0 win over Manchester City and notably celebrated a block against Julian Alvaraz during an outstanding display.

Spurs number two Stellini was quick to defend the centre-back though, he insisted: “Everyone has some moments with problems. They are men, they are not robots.

“This season in particular, for many teams in particular, we are not the only team that sometimes the performances of some players can drop a bit.

“It’s normal. They are not robots, so Eric Dier is back. Eric Dier played some great games because it was not only this game he played very well. Also in Manchester he played a great game, in Fulham he played a great game, so is a big time that Eric Dier is back.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.Get in, boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InQFW8T84g— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said:...
The Independent

Vincent Kompany reveals Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola comparison at Man City

Premier League title rivals Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta “spoke the same language” when they worked together at Manchester City, according to former club captain Vincent Kompany.Guardiola and Arteta will go head to head on Wednesday night when defending champions City head to the Emirates Stadium with a chance to move above Arsenal at the top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.Guardiola won both matches against his former assistant last season, 5-0 in Manchester and 2-1 in north London, but Arsenal are a different proposition this term as they seek their first Premier League title since...
The Independent

Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure.Spurs resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan on Tuesday against the backdrop of an inconsistent run in the Premier League.Conte, who says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery, watched his side beat champions Manchester City and then follow it up by being thrashed 4-1 at Leicester at the weekend, when a spot in the Premier League top four was theirs for the taking.Checking out the San Siro 🏟 pic.twitter.com/fZ88N1MUbz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023Spurs...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo opens Liverpool account as they ease past derby rivals Everton

Liverpool’s first Premier League win of the year – and January signing Cody Gakpo’s maiden goal for the club – brought new Everton manager Sean Dyche’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end in the 242nd Merseyside derby.Having beaten leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge, the former Clarets boss and his side made the short trip across Stanley Park arguably with more confidence and momentum considering their hosts’ much-publicised problems.But they left with chants of “going down” and “it’s your last trip to Anfield” ringing in their ears after goals from Mohamed Salah and Gapko in a 14-minute period...
The Independent

Chelsea midfield told to step up on Champions League return

Chelsea’s midfield must compensate for the lack of a recognised striker if Graham Potter is to stand a chance of turning the club’s fortunes around, according to Glenn Hoddle.Potter takes his side to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday on the back of a three-game winless Premier League run that has brought just a single goal.Saturday’s draw against West Ham at the London Stadium left the Blues lagging 10 points behind in the race to finish in the top four, with little uplift in performances or results since owner Todd...
The Independent

UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document published Monday into a near “mass fatality catastrophe" at the biggest club game in world soccer.“The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster,” the report said.A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly...
The Independent

‘I need to understand’: Steve Borthwick to investigate England’s Six Nations habit

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their GuinnessSix Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.One win and one defeat...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s fast-break turns Merseyside derby and lifts Liverpool’s mood

The 242nd Merseyside derby lasted some 95 minutes, including stoppage time, and was decided in 15 seconds. It was determined when James Tarkowski hit the post and Mohamed Salah sprinted away and scored 100 yards away, when the blueprint that brought Everton victory against Arsenal was inches from an action replay and when the Egyptian ended a host of waits.He had not scored at Anfield in the Premier League since October. Liverpool had not struck anywhere in the top flight since 2 January. They had not won in the division in 2023. But for Everton, the shortest journey on the...
The Independent

Liverpool fans vindicated by Champions League final report as mayor demands Uefa apology

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram believes the publication of the independent report into the chaos at last season’s Champions League final vindicates fans.Uefa commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into issues of dangerous congestion, supporters being attacked by locals and tear-gassed by police and the all-round operation at the Stade de France in May.The now-published report lays the blame at the feet of Uefa and the French authorities.“Uefa’s report vindicates what I and other fans have been saying all along: that is, it was the fans who averted a disaster...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy