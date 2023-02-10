Read full article on original website
Minna Leenen
3d ago
Hopefully, Pence can find it in his heart to tell the truth (especially after he wrote his book). Otherwise, Pence will be remembered as Donny’s pet rock.
Nancy Smith
3d ago
All they try accuse Trump of was all because he is running for President in 2024. They are trying to come up with Anything to prevent him from getting it. It's strange they are trying to come up with this or that hoping one thing will keep h out. They need to investigate all of them and get the skeletons out their closets
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
msn.com
Alina Habba Pays the Price for Cozying Up to Donald Trump
Attorney Alina Habba is paying the price in more ways than one after a judge scolded her and Donald Trump for filing a series of "frivolous" lawsuits against the perceived political enemies of the former president. In a 46-page ruling issued in Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks hit...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly 'Pleading' For Support From Republicans Ahead Of Campaign Event
Nothing appears to be off the table for Donald Trump, as the former president seems to be resorting to all kinds of measures to try to drum up support both in terms of endorsements and attendance for his first campaign event since announcing his cand...
Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot
Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Donald Trump Says He Can End Ukraine War 'Immediately' if He Talks to Putin
The former leader has again said war would stop "within 24 hours" if he spoke about "the right things" but it "has to be done from the office of the president."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say!’ Morning Joe Crew Stunned Melania Trump Just Wandered Into Situation Room During Top Secret Raid
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe crew were stunned by the revelation ex-First Lady Melania Trump just wandered in while officials watched a top-secret raid unfold in the Situation Room — and offered advice on the aftermath. According to a sneak peek from Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin,...
Washington Examiner
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is promoting herself to lead the committee for the next two years, arguing she is best positioned to stop former President Donald Trump from creating a third party should he lose the GOP primary election and split the party's electorate. McDaniel reportedly made the...
MSNBC
‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena
Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. “It does suggest, even though it contradicts the best evidence we’ve had to date, that Smith is far along not just in Mar-a-Lago but January 6th, as well,” says Harry Litman. Feb. 10, 2023.
Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King
A tweet from the Ohio Republican received a number of scathing responses online, with another critic simply writing, "oh shut up."
Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up
Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew
When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the cash pile he needs to bankroll his business activity, as well as fund a lavish lifestyle and maintain his image of excess—an emperor atop a golden toilet.How big is that cash pile, exactly?Accountants caution...
Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents
Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
JUST IN: Maggie Haberman Reports Trump Lawyer Testified To Grand Jury In ‘Major Moment’ For Case Against Ex-Prez
New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman reports that Evan Corcoran, lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump testified before the grand jury in a “major moment” for the classified documents case against Trump. Haberman and Ben Protess published a report on this latest development the...
