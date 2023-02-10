Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hope, GVSU Score Home Doubleheader Wins; Red Wings Capture Midday Matinee
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 12, 2023) – Hope swept a pair of basketball games from visiting Olivet at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Saturday. Savannah Feenstra had 13 points as the Flying Dutch captured the women’s opener, 95-18. Gabe Quillan terrorized the visiting Comets inside for 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Flying Dutchmen took the nightcap, 87-69. Hope’s teams are on the road this Wednesday evening, as the Flying Dutch take on the Bulldogs in Adrian, and the Flying Dutchmen battle the Knights at Calvin, with broadcast time at 7:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Sharon Joy DeBois
Sharon Joy DuBois, age 44, of Zeeland, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. Sharon was born and raised in Highland, Indiana, where she attended Highland Christian Schools and Illiana Christian High School. After graduation, she attended Trinity Christian College where she met her husband, Mark DuBois. Mark and Sharon moved to Zeeland and raised their family in West Michigan. They were members of North Street Christian Reformed Church where Sharon served as a GEMS leader, youth leader, and as church secretary.
Shelter in place at MSU: Multiple shootings reported
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are warning all MSU students on or near the East Lansing campus to secure in place. MSUPD says multiple shots have been fired on campus near Berkey Hall and that there is an ongoing incident. The first shots were reported at approxiamtely 8:30 p.m.
2,500 jobs expected to be created with new BlueOval Battery Park Michigan to be built near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company Monday afternoon confirmed it will invest $3.5 billion to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall, saying the project will create 2,500 jobs and that the type of batteries being made will help lower the cost of EVs.
Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; first hike since 2020
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The cost of a Michigan Recreation Passport is going up March 1, 2023. It’s the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.
Lyle Darrell Wright
Lyle Darrell Wright, age 79 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Lyle was born in Holland, MI to Lyle and Margaret (Rose) Wright. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the Army Reserves, the Navy Reserves, and the National Guard for over 20 years. When Lyle and his future wife Evelyn went on their first date, there was a spark between them that neither could deny. Lyle acted on that spark and proposed marriage to Evelyn on that very first date. They would go on to share 53 years of marriage together. As a family, Lyle and Evelyn would take many trips, including.
Cora Sterken
Cora Sterken, age 102, of Holland, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Cora was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland. Her Faith and family meant everything to her. She loved to have fun, especially when spending time with her grandchildren.
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
Bicyclist Hospitalized after Pedaling in Front of a Motor Vehicle on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A 26-year-old Holland man was injured in a Saturday afternoon collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the parking lot...
Suspect Arraigned in Weekend House Burglary That May be Tip of Iceberg
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 13, 2023) – A 36-year-old man from northeast Kentucky is in the Ottawa County Jail after a weekend burglary on Holland’s North Side. Alexander Geary was apprehended just after 10 AM on Saturday when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincy Street. There was an initial report of a second person involved, but no one else was immediately taken into custody.
Robinson Township Crash Investigated
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 13, 2023) –Monday morning around 8:30, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a single vehicle personal injury crash on Lincoln Street near 136th Avenue in Robinson Township of Ottawa County. Preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a 24y/o...
