Lyle Darrell Wright, age 79 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Lyle was born in Holland, MI to Lyle and Margaret (Rose) Wright. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the Army Reserves, the Navy Reserves, and the National Guard for over 20 years. When Lyle and his future wife Evelyn went on their first date, there was a spark between them that neither could deny. Lyle acted on that spark and proposed marriage to Evelyn on that very first date. They would go on to share 53 years of marriage together. As a family, Lyle and Evelyn would take many trips, including.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO