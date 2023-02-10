ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

city-countyobserver.com

UE puts up another strong performance against MSU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Antoine Smith Jr. tied his season scoring mark with 16 points on Sunday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team falling to Missouri State by a 66-60 final at the Ford Center. Trailing by 10 in the second half, the Purple Aces rallied to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles blanked by Knights, 7-0​​

LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-3) falters against Bellarmine University, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Doubles: The Screaming Eagles were not able to find luck in doubles competition, dropping two with number three going unfinished. Singles: USI could not get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Softball remains unbeaten with two Friday wins

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Contributions continued to come from all parts of the lineup as the University of Evansville softball team improved to 3-0 with two more victories on Friday in the DePaul Dome Classic. UE began the day with a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas before improving to 3-0...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles Fall in Double Header with Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis fell to Indiana University on Sunday in a double header, 7-0 and 4-0. The Screaming Eagles drop to 2-4 on the season while the Hoosiers improve to 8-1. Doubles. The Hoosiers took both doubles matches in the first match,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VU Track and Field caps off busy weekend with more National Qualifiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Indianapolis, Ind. – The Vincennes University indoor Track and Field season is beginning to come to an end as the Trailblazers took part in the Hoosier Hills Invite at Indiana University Friday and the Jerry England Invite at UIndy on Saturday. The VU men’s indoor team comes...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
scoringlive.com

Saint Louis fends off Campbell to defend Division I state crown

Saint Louis head coach Dan Hale and players celebrate following the cutting of net after claiming back-to-back titles for the program. Greg Yamamoto | SL. Back-to-back for the Brotherhood. Top-ranked and seeded Saint Louis successfully defended its Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division I Boys Basketball State Championship by holding off second...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
city-countyobserver.com

Lloyd Expressway Accident

On 02-12-2023 the Evansville Police Department responded to a reported wrong way driver on the Lloyd Expressway near Main St. one of the drivers was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died. Jimmy Lee Royalty. Age 30. Of Evansville. He died at Deaconess Hospital on 02-12-2023 at 02:26 .
EVANSVILLE, IN
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ehstigertimesonline.com

EdGlen Finally Gets Its Chick-fil-A

The original chicken sandwich has arrived as the first full-service Chick-fil-A opened in Glen Carbon on Thursday, bringing customers to wait outside at 4 a.m. to be among the first at the new location. Chick-fil-A is the first building in the Orchard Town Center to open, bringing hundreds of customers...
GLEN CARBON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Madison County Record

Belleville man sues over alleged injuries after falling in hole

BELLEVILLE - A Belleville man is suing the city, a water company and other parties, saying he was injured when he fell in a hole. Mike Pacheco filed the complaint in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the City of Belleville, Stookey Township, Illinois-American Water Company and Patrick Brym.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
BELLEVILLE, IL
14news.com

Tree trimmer electrically shocked in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a tree trimmer was electrically shocked in Oakland City on Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon on Monday, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an electrocution at the 700 block of South Alfrell Street in Oakland City.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
14news.com

PCHS teacher facing felony charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high school teacher is facing charges in Gibson County. Court records show Marissa Capehart is facing a charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. School records show she is a biology teacher at Princeton Community High School. Police say North Gibson School officials...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

