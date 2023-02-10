Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
city-countyobserver.com
UE puts up another strong performance against MSU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Antoine Smith Jr. tied his season scoring mark with 16 points on Sunday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team falling to Missouri State by a 66-60 final at the Ford Center. Trailing by 10 in the second half, the Purple Aces rallied to...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles blanked by Knights, 7-0
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-3) falters against Bellarmine University, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Doubles: The Screaming Eagles were not able to find luck in doubles competition, dropping two with number three going unfinished. Singles: USI could not get...
city-countyobserver.com
Softball remains unbeaten with two Friday wins
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Contributions continued to come from all parts of the lineup as the University of Evansville softball team improved to 3-0 with two more victories on Friday in the DePaul Dome Classic. UE began the day with a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas before improving to 3-0...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Fall in Double Header with Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis fell to Indiana University on Sunday in a double header, 7-0 and 4-0. The Screaming Eagles drop to 2-4 on the season while the Hoosiers improve to 8-1. Doubles. The Hoosiers took both doubles matches in the first match,...
city-countyobserver.com
VU Track and Field caps off busy weekend with more National Qualifiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Indianapolis, Ind. – The Vincennes University indoor Track and Field season is beginning to come to an end as the Trailblazers took part in the Hoosier Hills Invite at Indiana University Friday and the Jerry England Invite at UIndy on Saturday. The VU men’s indoor team comes...
scoringlive.com
Saint Louis fends off Campbell to defend Division I state crown
Saint Louis head coach Dan Hale and players celebrate following the cutting of net after claiming back-to-back titles for the program. Greg Yamamoto | SL. Back-to-back for the Brotherhood. Top-ranked and seeded Saint Louis successfully defended its Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division I Boys Basketball State Championship by holding off second...
Stunning Home Fit for a President for Sale in Southern Indiana
This impressive home on Evansville's West Side has 33,000 square feet, plus another 11,000 square foot area that could be used for anything. But first, you will need a lot of money to even think about moving in. You had Me at Gazeebo and Pool. My grandparents had a gazebo...
city-countyobserver.com
Lloyd Expressway Accident
On 02-12-2023 the Evansville Police Department responded to a reported wrong way driver on the Lloyd Expressway near Main St. one of the drivers was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died. Jimmy Lee Royalty. Age 30. Of Evansville. He died at Deaconess Hospital on 02-12-2023 at 02:26 .
stlmag.com
Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis
Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
ehstigertimesonline.com
EdGlen Finally Gets Its Chick-fil-A
The original chicken sandwich has arrived as the first full-service Chick-fil-A opened in Glen Carbon on Thursday, bringing customers to wait outside at 4 a.m. to be among the first at the new location. Chick-fil-A is the first building in the Orchard Town Center to open, bringing hundreds of customers...
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
Madison County Record
Belleville man sues over alleged injuries after falling in hole
BELLEVILLE - A Belleville man is suing the city, a water company and other parties, saying he was injured when he fell in a hole. Mike Pacheco filed the complaint in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the City of Belleville, Stookey Township, Illinois-American Water Company and Patrick Brym.
Police: Two women missing since early Sunday morning
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
14news.com
Tree trimmer electrically shocked in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a tree trimmer was electrically shocked in Oakland City on Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon on Monday, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an electrocution at the 700 block of South Alfrell Street in Oakland City.
14news.com
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high school teacher is facing charges in Gibson County. Court records show Marissa Capehart is facing a charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. School records show she is a biology teacher at Princeton Community High School. Police say North Gibson School officials...
