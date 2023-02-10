ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price

Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
