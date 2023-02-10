ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs of Spring Are Evident in These Open Houses Today

If there’s anything severe weather events teach us, it’s that beauty and normalcy eventually return. Parts of the recent ice storm were kinda fun: staying in our jammies longer than usual, taking a break from traffic and rushing around, going through all the groceries we stockpiled, and making s’mores in the fireplace perhaps. Other parts, not so much: too much family time or solitude, trying to walk energetic dogs on the ice, and frustration over all the makeup classes and games that await.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever

If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

El Chico Foods/Cuellar Foods

I give you the “Enchimale,” a product introduced under the El Chico label in 1968. A news release described the delicacy thusly: “Wedding bells are ringing at El Chico for the marriage of the enchilada and the tamale, and the new product is called the Enchimale. […] This food is in the shape of a tamale, filled with fresh meat, with a mild enchilada sauce over it” (Dallas Morning News, Oct. 31, 1968). (So… a tamale?) I gather this was a short-lived product. (See the “Sources & Notes” section at the bottom of this page for an unusual and unrelated — I hope — recipe for enchimales which appeared in a newspaper in Spokane, Washington in 1950.)
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Musician shot in fight outside Deep Ellum club

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a musician Sunday night in Deep Ellum. Police said a band member got into a fight with another man at a club on Commerce Street near Good Latimer Boulevard. The fight moved outside, where the musician was shot in...
DALLAS, TX
Field & Stream

Texas Bowhunter Has Taken Over 1,000 Inches of Antler in Three Seasons

Texas bowhunter Tarif Alkhatib arrowed a county-record buck last year that currently ranks No. 4 overall among the Lone Star State’s Pope & Young typical whitetails. He continued his hot streak this past fall, taking a pair of impressive bucks in adjacent archery-only counties in North Texas. In fact, 2022 was the third straight year that Alkhatib has doubled up on big bucks, tagging six trophy bucks altogether, whose gross scores taken together tally more than 1,000 inches of antler, including the 2021 county-record whitetail, which grossed a whopping 199 5/8 inches as a typical.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officer Survives Jump From Highway Overpass, Avoids Being Hit

A Fort Worth police officer is recovering after jumping over a highway retaining wall and falling nearly 50 feet to avoid an oncoming car, the department says. According to the Fort Worth Police, an officer was assisting a motorist along westbound 820 at the Interstate 35W north/south split early Saturday morning.
FORT WORTH, TX
Steven Doyle

Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas

Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection

The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing

Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Will lawmakers ever clean up the 'Dirty Deeds' problem in Texas?

DALLAS — It is stealing in broad daylight. But the state is still nowhere close to fixing the problem. Thieves forge sellers’ signatures on property deeds, file them with the county clerk and take control of properties they don’t own. WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” investigation has exposed thieves...
DALLAS, TX
