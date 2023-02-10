ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Five Low Stress and (Mostly) High Paying Jobs

It’s no question that our full-time jobs can cause a great deal of stress. Here are the best low-stress (and some high-paying) jobs according to the website Career Sherpa. Massage therapists help alleviate tension in your body, but the job itself is also in a low stress environment. Typically, spas or other venues that offer massage therapy services try to maintain a zen ambiance.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy