A quick review of the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe that is due in the USA later this year reveals that Mercedes-AMG has enhanced its styling and added a fresh dollop of up-to-date in-car tech, as well as a revised engine with more torque. It's a typical mid-life nip and tuck, and Mercedes hopes that this will shore up this AMG Lite GLE's odds of launching a proper assault on the mid-size premium coupe-SUV market segment. It comes up against rivals such as the BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi Q8, but in terms of both price and performance, it occupies a space exactly halfway between the normal X6 and the faster M60i, while competing with the top trim of the normal Q8 and the entry-level trim of the Cayenne Coupe on price - with both of these markedly down on power compared to the Merc. This is a potentially shrewd move, with none of these rivals having anything on offer that precisely matches the GLE 53. Just like any coupe-style SUV, it's not a very rational purchase, with the normal GLE 53 SUV being both more spacious and cheaper, but this kind of car is bought with the heart, not the head, and the racy roofline does have a lot more curbside appeal than that of its boxier sibling.

11 HOURS AGO