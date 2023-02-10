Read full article on original website
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV First Look Review: Nipped, Tucked, And Torqued Up
Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled its refreshed mid-size SUV lineup, with the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 once again positioned below the snarling GLE 63 S that we review separately. Changes for the 2024 model are quite extensive, ranging from styling enhancements to a torquier engine. While the older model GLE 53 is an accomplished performance SUV, it doesn't quite have what it takes to beat its most obvious rivals, including the Audi SQ7 and new BMW X5 M60i. Mercedes-AMG will be hopeful that the latest update will put it in a better position to capitalize on its in-between status, bridging the gap between the cooking GLEs and the truly hot AMGs.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid First Look Review: In A Class Of One
For months prior to the three-row CX-90's launch, much of the conversation centered around its new inline-six engine, a configuration that is making a bit of a comeback. But is the CX-90 plug-in hybrid actually the one to have? Although more expensive, at a starting price of over $47k, the new Mazda CX-90 Hybrid SUV makes a competitive 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque from its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor. That's more power than the base inline-six in the CX-90, and as much torque as the high-output version of the six-pot. Of course, it also promises the best gas mileage figures in the range, and has the distinction of being Mazda's first PHEV in the United States.
2024 VW Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Facelift Ditches The VR6 For New High-Power Turbo-Four
Volkswagen has introduced a range of substantial updates to its Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for the 2024 model year, and the changes go beyond just a few styling upgrades as VW has overhauled the interiors of both models and replaced both previous engine options with an all-new one.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe First Look Review: Killer Looks, Now More Sharply Focused
A quick review of the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe that is due in the USA later this year reveals that Mercedes-AMG has enhanced its styling and added a fresh dollop of up-to-date in-car tech, as well as a revised engine with more torque. It's a typical mid-life nip and tuck, and Mercedes hopes that this will shore up this AMG Lite GLE's odds of launching a proper assault on the mid-size premium coupe-SUV market segment. It comes up against rivals such as the BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi Q8, but in terms of both price and performance, it occupies a space exactly halfway between the normal X6 and the faster M60i, while competing with the top trim of the normal Q8 and the entry-level trim of the Cayenne Coupe on price - with both of these markedly down on power compared to the Merc. This is a potentially shrewd move, with none of these rivals having anything on offer that precisely matches the GLE 53. Just like any coupe-style SUV, it's not a very rational purchase, with the normal GLE 53 SUV being both more spacious and cheaper, but this kind of car is bought with the heart, not the head, and the racy roofline does have a lot more curbside appeal than that of its boxier sibling.
Ineos Has Three New Off-Roaders In The Works, Including A Compact Luxury Crossover
Ineos Automotive has announced plans to introduce an all-electric off-roader that will arrive in 2026, reports Autocar. Founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe established the brand and promptly introduced the Grenadier, a talented off-roading vehicle that captures the spirit of the old Land Rover Defender. The upcoming model will be smaller than the Grenadier and underpinned by a new, in-house developed platform.
2024 Ram 1500 REV First Look Review: The No-Compromise Electric Pickup
Ram has revealed its first production electric pickup, the 1500 REV. While final specifications are being kept a secret at this point, this is the pickup with the sole purpose of spoiling the Ford F-150 Lightning's party. Perhaps that's why the 1500 REV's appearance isn't a drastic departure from the regular Ram trucks, much like the Lightning still looks like an F-150 in profile. We do hope that at least some of the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept's clever features find their way into this production 1500 REV, though. Expect dual motors and four-wheel drive, along with what Ram promises are class-leading range, payload, and towing numbers. These have been identified as critical areas to win over traditional truck lovers.
Mercedes-Benz Brings Useful Feature To C-Class And S-Class Owners With New OTA Update
Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will introduce the Zero Layer function to W206 C-Class and W223 S-Class models built up to June and November 2021, respectively. Now standard on these model ranges, earlier examples had to make do without the nifty feature first introduced on the all-electric EQS Sedan. The system aims to bring convenience to the driver's life by taking note of certain habits and, eventually, tailoring certain functions to the owner's needs.
Lunaz Transforms Ultra-Rare Bentley Continental S2 Into A Classic Electric Vehicle
Lunaz Design, the automotive firm that transforms legendary classics into electric restomods, has revealed its latest project based on the gorgeous 1961 Bentley S2 Continental. Fitting a classic car with an electric drivetrain is nothing new, and several outfitters will happily transform your vintage vehicle into a zero-emissions cruiser. Doing...
Mercedes-Maybach's First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid Revealed
Mercedes-Maybach has announced the company's first-ever plug-in hybrid model with the upcoming S580e. It marks a new direction for the ultra-luxury company and is in line with Mercedes greater goals of becoming an environmentally conscious automaker. It's somewhat surprising that it has taken Maybach this long to debut a plug-in...
Rejoice! Mini Bringing Back The Manual On Four New Models
Mini USA conducted a study to find whether there's still an interest in manual transmissions, and as a result, it has announced that four models will subsequently be available with a stick shift. These models include the Mini Cooper Convertible and S Convertible, and the Mini Cooper four-door Cooper and Cooper S. With these models now included, a grand total of seven Minis are available with a six-speed manual.
2017-2022 Porsche Panamera And 2020 Bentley Continental GT Could Catch Fire
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced two separate recalls for the same problem within the VW Group, specifically an issue with an external coolant pump on 2017-2022 Porsche Panamera and 2020 Bentley Continental models. Curiously, older Continental models are not noted. The problem stems from a sealing...
Scioto Coupe Is A Stunning Track Weapon Inspired By 1960s Sports Cars
If you've got more than $115,000 to burn and you're looking for a track-focused sports car, the Scioto Coupe from Fields Auto Works may be a fine choice. With retro-inspired looks, the Scioto is an ode to sports and race cars of days gone by. The profile harks back to the '60s Le Mans racers, and the front end shares a resemblance with the Ford GT. There's also a hint of the Nissan R390 (a 24 Hours of Le Mans veteran) in the rear profile and overall shape. While it gains inspiration from several sources, there's no denying it's quite the looker.
Lucid Fighting Tesla Price Cuts With $7,500 EV Credit For Air Touring And Grand Touring Buyers
Lucid has responded to recent EV price cuts, with the California-based automaker announcing a $7,500 credit for the Air sedan. The credit applies to specific configurations of the Lucid Air Touring ($107,400) and Grand Touring ($138,000) sedans purchased by March 31, 2023. These are the mid-range trims positioned between the base Air Pure at $87,400 and the Air Sapphire that starts at a jaw-dropping $249,000.
ECD Automotive Design's Latest Defender Is A Drop-Top With LS3 V8 Power
ECD Automotive Design has dropped its latest one-of-one classic Land Rover Defender builds with an LS3 engine swap, a black convertible roof, and gloss Subaru Sunshine Orange paint. It's the longer wheelbase 110 model, so there's room in the back for the side-mounted jump seats, making this the perfect summer family and friends off-roader.
Elon Musk And Gordon Murray Nearly Collaborated On A Car Together
Christian von Koenigsegg, Gordon Murray, Mate Rimac, and John Hennessey walk into a bar... That's not the start of a cringeworthy automotive joke but rather the setting for possibly the greatest automotive video of 2023. That's because Top Gear Magazine UK managed to get four of the world's greatest automotive minds into the same room to discuss all things automotive.
Ford Cuts Its Stake In Rivian To Around One Percent
Ford Motor Company has cut its stake in Rivian Automotive to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the EV company that recently released its first truck and SUV. Ford and Rivian started off tight with Rivian and its 2021 IPO with an 11.4% stake in the company. Ford planned to use its skateboard-style all-electric platform for its own electrification plans.
It's Time To Build The Perfect Mazda CX-90
Unveiled just last week, the new Mazda CX-90 is one classy and attractive SUV, and you can now spec your ideal example using the online configurator ahead of its launch in the spring. Including the plug-in hybrid derivative, there are 11 derivatives to choose from. With the aim of building...
Carlex Design Transforms GLS 600 Into A Minty Fresh Maybach
Carlex Design has revealed its latest project, based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. You could never describe the luxury SUV as subtle, but that hasn't stopped the tuner from creating an even more conspicuous symbol of new money. The GLS Gold & Mint sports a two-tone exterior consisting of turquoise and...
