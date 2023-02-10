ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal, Global Payments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.3% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued strong profit forecast for the first quarter. The company’s CEO Dan Schulman also announced intention to retire from PayPal by the end of the year. PayPal shares dropped 0.8% to $77.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV ) to have earned $2.76 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. IQVIA shares gained 0.7% to $232.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE ) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings. Expedia shares dropped 2.3% to $115.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Newell Brands shares gained 1.6% to $14.84 in after-hours trading.

