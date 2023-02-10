ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon couple fuse Appalachian and Pakistani cuisines in The Pakalachian food truck

By Susan Cameron
Cardinal News
Cardinal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxYYg_0kioDWai00

Ever since Mohsin and Katlin Kazmi got married in 2014, they’ve been busy fusing their lives, their cultures and even their cuisines.

Those culinary efforts eventually led to a business that features staples like Curry Me Down South, a hearty blend of a tomato-based chicken curry with homemade Southern mashed potatoes topped with a little cilantro chutney.

And then there’s the popular dish they call Tikka My Senses. The chicken for this sandwich is marinated in a blend of more than 15 spices for two days before it’s fried to a golden crisp and topped with crunchy pickles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400GIE_0kioDWai00
Tikka My Senses. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

These creations might sound a bit exotic, but you won’t find them anywhere other than the pair’s colorful food truck called The Pakalachian, which transports the tasty food to communities and events in Southwest Virginia.

He is Pakistani and grew up in New Jersey after his parents immigrated there in the 1980s. She was raised among extended family in the “heart of Appalachia” in Castlewood.

The two met while attending Virginia Tech. After they married, they took turns cooking dinner, each of them making the comfort foods they grew up with. On the third night, they ate the leftovers together, which sparked the idea for the business.

“Literally, one of the prime examples that came out of that is our main dish, Curry Me Down South. He had leftover chicken curry and I had leftover mashed potatoes. We served them together and everything sort of spiraled from that,” said Katlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ou4df_0kioDWai00
Curry Me Down South. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

After sharing the food with friends and family and perfecting the recipes, they opened the food truck in April 2018 to a warm welcome.

Another of the couple’s popular recipes is the Fried Green Tomater Pakoras, which combines the traditional, savory Southern dish with a common Pakistani street snack that’s like a crispy fritter.

Born and Cornbread is a collard and spinach saag served over creamy Southern-style grits with a cumin cornbread crumble.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yliH3_0kioDWai00
    Born and Cornbread. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUt4Z_0kioDWai00
    Samosa Pot Pie and I Shut My Mouth. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdT6F_0kioDWai00
    Fried Green Tomater Pakoras. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • Curry Me Down South. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • Tikka My Senses. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

Saag and bhindi are two of Katlin’s favorite dishes that she said “warm her soul.” Bhindi is fried okra with tomatoes and onions and lots of flavorful spices.

They also serve vegetarian dishes, including chili.

Recently, Mohsin said they’ve gotten a little more creative, such as with their version of kofta. The hearty dish has meatballs made of ground lamb or ground beef served in a rich curry sauce featuring foraged mushrooms and roasted chestnuts grown on their own trees.

The spices that the couple use frequently are garam masala, a blend of ground spices originating in India; turmeric; Pakistani chili powder; black mustard seed; clove; coriander seeds; anardana, which are dried pomegranate seeds; and cinnamon, with the combination of lime, onions, ginger and garlic.

The two countries and cultures would seem to be so different, but there are a lot of similarities, according to Katlin. She is proud to be from Southwest Virginia and said she grew up watching her parents and grandparents work hard every day, and that work ethic was passed on to her.

The same is true for her husband, she said.

“I feel like it’s a very Southwest Virginia mindset to just work hard and that’s all I know and I think Mohsin thinks the same way, if not more, because culturally, that’s what he grew up with. So that’s where I think the two cultures, seemingly opposite in a lot of ways, are more alike than you think.… What we’ve done is really tried to focus in on those similarities and make something that people see value in,” she said.

Both are agriculture-based cultures, and Pakistani and Appalachian food share a surprising number of common ingredients, such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes and greens, all of which the Kazmis use a lot.

All the dishes are made from scratch and the ingredients are fresh, many from their own garden. The produce they don’t grow themselves is sourced locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCAFU_0kioDWai00
Inside the Pakalachian Food Truck with a view of the logo that merges Pakistan and Virginia. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

The truck’s menu changes seasonally and from visit to visit, based on the availability of ingredients. Meals are served in environmentally friendly containers and they maintain a “no waste” mentality, composting kitchen waste and recycling empty cans and bottles.

They started with a 1996 step van and built the food truck from the ground up, rewiring it and adding in the equipment themselves. Eventually, a truck artist from Pakistan painted the distinctive and colorful design the truck features today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8MSo_0kioDWai00
The Pakalachian Food Truck. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

The Kazmis depend a lot on their families. Katlin’s grandfather, father and mother are heavily involved with the food truck. They also now have the help of Mohsin’s parents, who moved to Bristol to be near their family.

For a few more weeks, the food truck will remain parked while the busy couple takes a winter break. Both Mohsin and Katlin have full-time jobs, and then some.

He is a conservation photographer and co-owner of Tamandua Expeditions, a company that promotes ecotourism and conservation in the Peruvian Amazon rain forest.

She is an educator who currently is director of the Region 7 Virtual Academy.

They also have a garden and sell plants on Etsy that they grow in a greenhouse, and they have a son, Selva, who will be 2 in March.

Both admit they have a full plate, and Katlin said it requires a lot of organization, communication, time management and the ability to function on little sleep.

“Life is too short, so we’re just trying to suck the marrow out of it,” Mohsin said.

Both describe The Pakalachian as a “labor of love.” In the summer, they try to do two events a week, and they go to two of the larger festivals, including Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Festival.

In December, The Pakalachin was one of five winners of the SWVA Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest held by Virginia Community Capital. Participants submitted 3-minute pitch videos, and the winners each won $10,000 to be used for business expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddaVm_0kioDWai00
Katlin and Mohsin Kazmi. Courtesy of the Kazmis.

Mohsin and Katlin plan to use the money to build a kitchen and open a commissary on 6 acres of land they purchased in Abingdon. The couple has had to use the kitchens of other businesses to prep and prepare their food, and they are looking forward to having their own, where they can base the food truck. They also do some catering.

They are big supporters of Southwest Virginia and plan to remain living and working here.

“I love having a business in a region that doesn’t have access to this unique food,” Mohsin said. “You know one of my favorite questions that people ask us is, ‘Why didn’t you start this business in Blacksburg or Radford or Richmond or somewhere further east where there are more people and more diversity?’ My answer and Katlin’s answer is always that the people here deserve this food. …You can really make a community a better place and give people something to be proud of if you do it where they least expect it.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmnaJ_0kioDWai00
    Mohsin and Katlin Kazmi offered these step-by-step tips for making the okra-based dish called bhindi: First, wash, dry and chop the okra. It’s important to dry the okra to avoid a slimy texture when cooking. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ccasp_0kioDWai00
    Fry the chopped okra in oil and salt. When you hot fry for 2-3 minutes, you are sealing in the flavor of the okra as you partially cook it and you’re also ensuring that its structure remains intact throughout the cooking process. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXhk0_0kioDWai00
    The spices for bhindi are Pakistani. The amchur gives the bhindi that final zing at the end. It’s important to use fresh spices, as they can lose their punch over time. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DIYV_0kioDWai00
    The first step to making a masala is hot oil and onions. Let those cook until they begin to separate from the oil and are slightly golden brown, then add the garlic and ginger. Don’t add all three at the same time because the garlic is quick to burn. Let cook for a couple of minutes and add the spices, allowing them to bloom and become fragrant. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBJEi_0kioDWai00
    The next step in a masala is adding the base that makes your sauce – fresh tomatoes for this dish. Let the mixture cook down and deepen in color. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.
  • Finally, serve and enjoy this taste of Pakalachian summer. The Kazmis pair it with cumin cornbread and cilantro chutney. Photo by Mohsin Kazmi.

The post Abingdon couple fuse Appalachian and Pakistani cuisines in The Pakalachian food truck appeared first on Cardinal News .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woay.com

Ice Storm Encases Southwest Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While our region was spared the worst, freezing rain created a winter wonderland of ice in southwest Virginia late this weekend. The storm system responsible for all rain along Route 19 and a slushy, wet snow in Bluefield, W.Va., to Tazewell County, Va., produced ice in adjacent southwest Virginia. Rockbridge reported a quarter inch of ice, Montgomery, Va., reported one-tenth of an inch and our own Meteorologist Chad Merrill surveyed the damage as seen in this video below in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Mayflower Seafood Restaurant: Professional, friendly and delicious

Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wymt.com

Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

A Visit to Valley Forge Auction & Wholesale

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Valley Forge Auction and Wholesale to talk with owner, Willie McVey about their latest finds, including everything you need for a backyard cookout!. For more information stop by Valley Forge in Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

New mobile bakery now open for business in Lebanon, Virginia

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A new mobile bakery is now open in Lebanon, Virginia. The Widow's Barrel Bakehouse celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It's located on Main Street, across from the Primary School. This bakery offers a menu of crepes, cheesecake and croissants -- and says the options...
LEBANON, VA
erwinrecord.net

Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles

Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be al- most side-by-side on the same limb.”
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a Big Stone Gap mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan

KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
KINGSPORT, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating ‘suspicious’ fatal Wise County fire

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fire that left a man dead in Wise County on Friday. According to VSP, officials responded to a structure fire in the 300 Block of Callahan Ave in Appalachia just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. After an initial investigation, VSP officials […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Struggle to Find Bus Drivers

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Wise County house fire leaves one person dead

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire in Southwest Virginia. It happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Callahan Avenue in Appalachia. When crews from the Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department arrived, they found the fire had engulfed the front of the home.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Oakwell Animal Hospital to open in Johnson City

Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. Animal Shelter still at capacity for dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Animal Shelter remains at capacity for dogs, according to a post from the shelter on social media. According to the post on Facebook, the shelter has taken 39 dogs over the course of the last two weeks, and 127 since the beginning of January. The shelter says […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
theriver953.com

Bristol man arrested for soliciting local minors

Detectives from the Front Royal Police Department began an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the area on January 14, 2023. An undercover operation ensued where an adult male began soliciting a detective who he believed was a 15 year old female for photographs and sexually explicit material. The...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested Following Altercation, Several Individuals Injured

A Johnson City man is jailed and several people were taken to a hospital Sunday following a physical altercation in Big Stone Gap, Virginia . Deputies responded to the Oak Mountain Road section to find an unknown number of individuals with non life threatening injuries. 26 year old Romello Johnson was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a family member, as well as felony strangulation. Additional charges may be filed following the investigation which is ongoing.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
areadevelopment.com

The Robinette Company Plans Piney Flats, Tennessee, Operations

The Robinette Company, a printer and manufacturer of pouches and bags, will establish operations in Piney Flats, Tennessee. The $10.3 million project is expected to create 70 jobs. The new 100,000-square-foot production facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film-related products and accommodate growing business demands. “The...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Cardinal News

Cardinal News

Virginia State
221
Followers
41
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Cardinal News is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news site that serves Southwest and Southside Virginia.

 https://cardinalnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy