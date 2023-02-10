Read full article on original website
fernleyreporter.com
Vaquero basketball teams look to complete undefeated league seasons
After each prevailed in an epic battle last weekend, both the Fernley High School boys and girls basketball teams will look to complete the season unbeaten in league play when they host Dayton Saturday afternoon. The boys team pulled out a double-overtime win in Fallon last Friday night, then held...
2news.com
Dolcini earns all-time mark, relay breaks school record, to close out Don Kirby Invitational
Nevada track and field continued the momentum for another successful day to wrap the weekend at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational Saturday with the 4x400 meter relay breaking the school record, and sophomore Camrin Dolcini earning the number three all-time spot at Nevada in pole vault. Multiple athletes broke personal records Saturday, a total of 12 over the weekend.
KOLO TV Reno
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite outscoring New Mexico 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Nevada women’s basketball fell to the Lobos 79-71 on Senior Day at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday. Alyssa Jimenez, one of two players recognized on Senior Day, led Nevada with 20 points to go with...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Adds New Event Series
Hot August Nights (HAN) is adding a new event series to its roster starting this season. HAN will crown an annual best of the best winner. The Event Series is open to any car club or promoter for local, regional, or national shows taking place now through Aug. 20, 2023, with qualifying classic vehicles 1979 or older, receiving an invitation to the HAN Event Series Finale taking place Aug. 26, 2023, at Champion Chevrolet where the Champion is selected.
Record-Courier
The Feb. 13, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — One lane of Highway 208 through Wilson Canyon is open for a couple of hours this morning and a couple of more this evening for commuters. The real score of the Super Bowl will be how the sports books fared as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs beating the spread with their 38-35 victory over the Eagles. The Gaming Control Board is usually pretty quick with that report.
2news.com
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Temperatures Set to Plummet Tuesday and Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that, despite today’s expected warm weather, a very cold winter system will arrive late tonight to remind us that we are still in the middle of winter. West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon, shifting out of...
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
Suspect in a deadly shooting last summer arrested in Nevada
Fresno Police have arrested 35-year-old Hector Arreola in Nevada last week. He is accused of a deadly shooting last summer.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - FEB. 12 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sun Valley man Saturday on suspicion of open murder in the death of his roommate. Billy Orth, 29, was being held without bail Sunday morning in the Washoe County jail. The sheriff’s office responded to...
fernleyreporter.com
Deadline is Friday to apply for vacant fire board seat
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is seeking candidates to fill one vacated Board of Directors position. Candidates must live within the boundaries of the District. Interested parties need to provide the District with a Letter of Interest no later than 4 p.m. on Friday February 17. The seat...
KOLO TV Reno
WEA hosts ‘Believe in Education’ Rally
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, the Washoe Education Association hosted a ‘Believe in Education’ rally to bring awareness to the needs of educators across the Silver State. “Year, after year, after year, we rank at the very bottom of every single funding metric,” said WEA President Calen...
Sierra Sun
Winter storm to bring some snow, gusty winds and cold temps
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A cold winter storm expected to enter the Truckee-Tahoe region on Monday will bring light snow, strong winds and a big thermometer swing. West to northwest winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon which has led the National Weather Service in Reno to issue a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 2 p.m. and lasts for eight hours.
railfan.com
Union Pacific Runs Rotary Snowplows on Donner
DONNER PASS, Calif. — For the first time in four years, Union Pacific has dispatched its former Southern Pacific rotary snowplows to clear snow on California’s Donner Pass. This week, the rotary plows — SPMW 207 and 222 — were working between their home base in Roseville, Calif., and Truckee. The last time the massive machines were used was back in the winter of 2018 and 2019.
2news.com
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
2news.com
Community invited to participate in final public engagement session of Virginia Street Placemaking Study
The City of Reno invites the public to participate in the final public engagement session of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study, hosted by Gehl Studio. During the session, Gehl will present design and program recommendations, inspired by research, community surveys, and input from the last public engagement session in November of 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD arrests 6 for suspected DUI over Super Bowl weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department arrested six people for suspected DUI over the Super Bowl weekend. One person was also arrested for a traffic offense. Six officers and one Sergeant spent the weekend on DUI saturation patrols in the Reno-Sparks area, working through the afternoon and early morning hours.
