For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.

20 HOURS AGO