Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Target Joins Grocers Wooing Gen Z With Wellness Offerings
This week in grocery, Target focuses on wellness, Reynolds sees trade-down and Flashfood expands. Big-box chain Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants. “Self-care is one of the areas where we are seeing the fastest growth,” Cassandra...
Offering Choice Boosts Grocery Shoppers’ Comfort With Cashierless Checkout
As computer vision enters the grocery industry, consumers may not be ready for the change. In an interview with PYMNTS, Jordan Fisher, CEO of autonomous retail technology company Standard AI, which this month announced the acquisition of self-checkout kiosk creator Skip, argued that changing shopper behavior requires a slow, gradual approach.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Saving Failed Payments Key to Securing Subscriber Lifetime Value
New research has revealed a staggering gap in the number of subscription companies that track customer lifetime value, which ironically is one of the key metrics for subscription success. For “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers,” PYMNTS surveyed 200 decision-makers at subscription firms in retail,...
Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’
For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.
Inflation’s Driven 18M Consumers to Give Up on Buying a New Home
Increasingly, having a room of one’s own — an affordable house or rental — feels out of reach. In the most recent monthly PYMNTS gauge of consumer sentiment: “Rising Housing Costs Deflate Economic Optimism,” we found that the share of consumers who feel it is at least “somewhat possible” to buy a new house or to upgrade to a more expensive rental is on the wane.
Digital Wallet Use Surges Online but Lags for in-Store Purchases
The return to physical retail was perhaps the bigger story of 2022, but the rising number of consumers shopping online and paying with digital wallets are trends to watch as those numbers climb. PYMNTS recorded the growth of eCommerce in “Digital Economy Payments: The Ascent of Digital Wallets,” the latest...
UK Grocers Reimagine Loyalty Programs to Keep Customers Engaged
To attract customers, U.K. supermarkets compete to offer the best loyalty scheme. And British shoppers sure do love their loyalty rewards. One PYMNTS survey found that 63% of Brits are signed up for their favorite supermarket’s loyalty program. The findings, documented in the report “What UK Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experience,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, also found that 44% of Brits spend more at supermarkets that offer a loyalty program.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Recovering Failed Payments to Supercharge Customer Lifetime Value
Customer lifetime value might be the most important metric for subscription companies to track in 2023. Those companies that can extend subscribers’ commitments by even a few months can accelerate ongoing revenue streams. A report noted that maximizing customer lifetime value will be one of nine key trends for eCommerce companies this year.
Europe’s Challenger Banks Jostle For Under-18 Market Share
With more and more consumers embracing digital-first banks, the under-18 crowd presents the next generation of customers. But digital banking products for minors have not all been successful. In January, Ruuky, a Hamburg-based neobank aimed at teenagers, filed for insolvency, blaming difficult market dynamics and the inability to raise additional...
Transcard Debuts Supply Chain Financing Tool for Billers
Payments solution provider Transcard says it wants to help billers access working capital. To make this happen, the company on Monday (Feb. 13) announced it has updated its embedded payments platform, SMART Suite, to include receivables and supply chain financing (SCF) capabilities. “Billers have long been at the mercy of...
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
Report: Former Head of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Unit Leaving Company
A former head of Goldman Sachs’ mass-market retail effort, Marcus, is reportedly leaving the bank. Peeyush Nahar, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 to lead the retail banking business after having been an executive at Amazon and Uber, will take on an advisory role, according to a Friday (Feb. 10) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
Deliveroo Cuts 9% of Global Workforce, Citing ‘Economic Headwinds’
Deliveroo is laying off 9% of its global workforce. In an open message published on the company’s website on Thursday (Feb. 9), Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu said that approximately 350 roles would be affected. However, he added that the company expects the final tally to be closer to 300 once redeployments are accounted for.
