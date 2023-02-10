PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31. Schulman, who joined PayPal in 2014 and has led it since it separated from eBay and became an independent public company, told PayPal’s board of directors he will help with a smooth leadership transition and will continue to serve on the board, PayPal said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.

