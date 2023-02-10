Read full article on original website
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Newell Brands to Transition to New CEO Amid Restructuring
Newell Brands will transition to a new CEO soon after announcing a restructuring and layoffs. The consumer goods company said in a Friday (Feb. 10) press release that President Chris Peterson is to become president and CEO effective May 16, at which time current CEO Ravi Saligram will retire. The...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
'Mess' Reported at Meta as Company Plans New Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” is reportedly off to a rocky start. The company has delayed the budgets for several of its teams while planning a new round of layoffs, two employees with knowledge of the situation tell the Financial Times (FT). The FT report,...
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman to Retire Dec. 31
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31. Schulman, who joined PayPal in 2014 and has led it since it separated from eBay and became an independent public company, told PayPal’s board of directors he will help with a smooth leadership transition and will continue to serve on the board, PayPal said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Report: Former Head of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Unit Leaving Company
A former head of Goldman Sachs’ mass-market retail effort, Marcus, is reportedly leaving the bank. Peeyush Nahar, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 to lead the retail banking business after having been an executive at Amazon and Uber, will take on an advisory role, according to a Friday (Feb. 10) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Deliveroo Cuts 9% of Global Workforce, Citing ‘Economic Headwinds’
Deliveroo is laying off 9% of its global workforce. In an open message published on the company’s website on Thursday (Feb. 9), Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu said that approximately 350 roles would be affected. However, he added that the company expects the final tally to be closer to 300 once redeployments are accounted for.
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
PepsiCo Sees Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Name Brands
After months of opting for private-label, consumers are turning back toward name brands, PepsiCo says. The food, snack and beverage giant said Thursday (Feb. 9) in prepared remarks accompanying its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that it has seen shoppers opting for well-known brands rather than lesser-known, lower-priced competitors. “The business...
Popmenu CFO Says It’s Time for Hospitality Tech to Shine
As much as surviving the pandemic tested restaurants’ resiliency, new digital tools are now allowing them to play offense. During the pandemic, the restaurant industry underwent 10 years of advances in 10 weeks, Mark Hoyt, CFO at restaurant solutions provider Popmenu, told PYMNTS. “All these companies pivoted to digital...
Why the Whole World is Bullish on Generative AI
The world is entering a new age of generative AI, and there’s no going back. This, as even a flubbed demonstration of the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology can have mammoth ripple effects — including knocking off $100 billion in value from a company like Google parent Alphabet’s market cap Wednesday (Feb. 8) when the tech giant’s new “smarter AI” chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in response to a query.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Citi Sees Upside in Deeper Payments Messaging and Cross-Border Innovation
Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments and receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citi, offer some tips for the payments industry in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The payments industry has upped its game in recent years, but it can...
Carrefour Rolls Out Facial Biometric Payment in UAE
Carrefour has enabled facial recognition as a means of verifying payments in the UAE. The retailer, which is operated as a franchise by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Friday (Feb. 10) that it has teamed up with Network International and biometric technology firm PopID to launch the latter’s “Face Pay” verification platform in the country.
