Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Citi Sees Upside in Deeper Payments Messaging and Cross-Border Innovation
Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments and receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citi, offer some tips for the payments industry in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The payments industry has upped its game in recent years, but it can...
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
Why the Whole World is Bullish on Generative AI
The world is entering a new age of generative AI, and there’s no going back. This, as even a flubbed demonstration of the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology can have mammoth ripple effects — including knocking off $100 billion in value from a company like Google parent Alphabet’s market cap Wednesday (Feb. 8) when the tech giant’s new “smarter AI” chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in response to a query.
Report: NYDFS Investigating Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Trust
Paxos Trust is reportedly being investigated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It is not known why the issuer of the Pax Dollar (USDP) and a Binance-branded BUSD stablecoins is being investigated, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Feb. 9). The NYDFS began the probe recently, according to the...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
Carrefour Rolls Out Facial Biometric Payment in UAE
Carrefour has enabled facial recognition as a means of verifying payments in the UAE. The retailer, which is operated as a franchise by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Friday (Feb. 10) that it has teamed up with Network International and biometric technology firm PopID to launch the latter’s “Face Pay” verification platform in the country.
Augmented Reality Helps German Automakers Drive Future of Connected Vehicles
The latest concept cars from BMW and Audi look to the future of in-car displays. Concept cars have long been a way for vehicle makers to show off their most cutting-edge technologies and explore what the future of driving might look like. Over the years, automakers have explored the use...
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
LendTech Platform Kennek Gets $4.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
U.K.-based FinTech Kennek has raised $4.5 million in its pre-seed round. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) LinkedIn post announcing the fresh funding, Xavier De Pauw, founder and co-CEO at Kennek, said the round was led by Dutch Founders Fund, FF Venture Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. Founded in 2021,...
Highbeam Raises $10M to Expand Cash Management Platform
Highbeam has raised $10 million to expand the reach of its products for eCommerce customers. The startup provides banking features, credit and cash flow insights to its eCommerce customers, TechCrunch reported Monday (Feb. 13). “We’ve been working closely for months with a select number of brands as launch partners and...
