PYMNTS Intelligence: Recovering Failed Payments to Supercharge Customer Lifetime Value
Customer lifetime value might be the most important metric for subscription companies to track in 2023. Those companies that can extend subscribers’ commitments by even a few months can accelerate ongoing revenue streams. A report noted that maximizing customer lifetime value will be one of nine key trends for eCommerce companies this year.
Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Citi Sees Upside in Deeper Payments Messaging and Cross-Border Innovation
Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments and receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citi, offer some tips for the payments industry in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The payments industry has upped its game in recent years, but it can...
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
Kraken Ends US Crypto Staking After $30M Settlement With SEC
Kraken is ending its cryptocurrency staking service for U.S. users as part of a settlement. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which included $30 million in penalties and other costs, came after the SEC charged Kraken with failing to register the offer and sale of this program, the SEC said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Report: NYDFS Investigating Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Trust
Paxos Trust is reportedly being investigated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It is not known why the issuer of the Pax Dollar (USDP) and a Binance-branded BUSD stablecoins is being investigated, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Feb. 9). The NYDFS began the probe recently, according to the...
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
PayPal Pauses Stablecoin Project Amid Paxos Regulatory Scrutiny
PayPal is reportedly pausing its stablecoin project amid heightened scrutiny around the cryptocurrency industry. The payments company had wanted to unveil the stablecoin in the next few weeks, Bloomberg News reported Friday (Feb. 10), citing a source familiar with the matter. A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that PayPal was “exploring...
Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’
For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
Priority and IQ BackOffice Partner to Fully Automate Accounts Payable
Priority Technology Holdings and IQ BackOffice have partnered to fully automate accounts payable (AP) payments. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the companies said that Priority’s CPX automated payment solution had been integrated into IQ BackOffice’s Streamlinea financial process automation software. “By integrating CPX into our platform...
Highbeam Raises $10M to Expand Cash Management Platform
Highbeam has raised $10 million to expand the reach of its products for eCommerce customers. The startup provides banking features, credit and cash flow insights to its eCommerce customers, TechCrunch reported Monday (Feb. 13). “We’ve been working closely for months with a select number of brands as launch partners and...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Report: Former Head of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Unit Leaving Company
A former head of Goldman Sachs’ mass-market retail effort, Marcus, is reportedly leaving the bank. Peeyush Nahar, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 to lead the retail banking business after having been an executive at Amazon and Uber, will take on an advisory role, according to a Friday (Feb. 10) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
