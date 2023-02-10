Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
SEC plans to sue Paxos over Binance USD stablecoin, stay tuned
In a further sign United States regulators are planning to get tough on digital asset businesses, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent a “Wells notice” to Paxos Trust over its use of Binance USD (BUSD). While Paxos’ BUSD is “approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services,” according to the company, the SEC appears to regard it as an unregistered security.
coingeek.com
Tether claims $700M ‘profit’ in Q4, won’t say how
The company behind the controversial Tether stablecoin claims to have booked hundreds of millions in profits during the tumultuous final quarter of 2022, but we’ll have to take their word on that. On Thursday, Tether Holdings Ltd released the latest quarterly’ assurance opinion’ of the financial reserves allegedly backing...
coingeek.com
Argentina’s securities regulator to issue new rules for digital asset firms
The Argentine National Securities Commission (CNV) has announced its intention to issue new regulations to guide the local virtual currency industry in the country. The CNV’s plan to issue new rules stemmed from a national reform of anti-money laundering laws being deliberated by Argentinian lawmakers. If the proposed reforms scale the legislative hurdles, the CNV would wield wider powers in controlling the virtual currency industry.
coingeek.com
Pax BitCoinica—A new era of data peace and security by George Siosi Samuels
Those who tuned in for Dr. Craig Wright’s recent The Bitcoin Masterclasses will be much better informed about Bitcoin’s data management capabilities. Picking up on this and predicting what the future will look like, George Siosi Samuels wrote about the era of ‘Pax BitCoinica’—an era of data peace and security that he envisages in the future. You can read the original essay here.
coingeek.com
Digital pound likely this decade, but don’t call it ‘Britcoin’
The United Kingdom could have a digital pound by the end of the decade, the country’s central bank and treasury have announced. The Bank of England (BoE) and HM Treasury launched the digital pound project this week, joining several central banks globally working on their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Comments / 0