Idaho8.com

Pregnant Rihanna wows Super Bowl in all-red ensemble

Anyone expecting the multiple costume changes of Super Bowls past might have been disappointed. But Rihanna nonetheless wowed at her halftime show in an all-red ensemble custom-made for her by luxury labels Loewe and Alaïa. News that the star is expecting her second child may explain why she kept...
allhiphop.com

Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Idaho8.com

GLENDALE, AZ
Idaho8.com

Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday

Leave it to Blake Lively to give us a baby unannouncement. While the world has been chatting about Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” she wrote in the caption on a...
Idaho8.com

U2 announces upcoming Vegas residency with a Super Bowl commercial

U2 announced during a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday that they will soon play a residency in Las Vegas. This fall the band will help launch the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a show called “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere.”. The globe-shaped performance center holds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho8.com

GLENDALE, AZ

