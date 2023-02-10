Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Pregnant Rihanna wows Super Bowl in all-red ensemble
Anyone expecting the multiple costume changes of Super Bowls past might have been disappointed. But Rihanna nonetheless wowed at her halftime show in an all-red ensemble custom-made for her by luxury labels Loewe and Alaïa. News that the star is expecting her second child may explain why she kept...
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Looks Like Amy Robach's Putting That GMA Severance Package To Good Use With New Penthouse Apartment In New York
Amy Robach appears to be spending some of that ABC severance money, as she just bought a $2.3 million New York City penthouse.
Idaho8.com
Leslie Grace breaks silence on axing of the ‘Batgirl’ movie: ‘There was definitely potential for a good film’
In spite of the fact that “Batgirl” won’t be seen by audiences, titular star Leslie Grace says she is proud of the movie and cautiously optimistic about the character’s future. When the news broke last summer that the DC comic book film for HBO Max was...
Idaho8.com
How Rihanna stayed grounded, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Yes, the seven floating stages during Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show were theatrical and cool, but they also had a very practical purpose. And it had everything to do with the grass on the field. That’s according to Bruce Rodgers, the halftime show production designer, who...
Idaho8.com
Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday
Leave it to Blake Lively to give us a baby unannouncement. While the world has been chatting about Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” she wrote in the caption on a...
Idaho8.com
U2 announces upcoming Vegas residency with a Super Bowl commercial
U2 announced during a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday that they will soon play a residency in Las Vegas. This fall the band will help launch the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a show called “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere.”. The globe-shaped performance center holds...
Idaho8.com
Rihanna tells us she’s pregnant in the most entertaining way
Rihanna didn’t introduce a new song during her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance Sunday night but she did introduce a new pregnancy. The entertainer sang a medley of her biggest hits while visibly pregnant with her second child, her representative has confirmed to CNN. Online speculation...
Comments / 0