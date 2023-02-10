Read full article on original website
Zenith Unveils Its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Watch Box Set
Zenith has unveiled its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set, an exclusive and limited box set comprising eight DEFY 21 Ultraviolet chronographs. Housed in an iridescent acrylic presentation case, every one of the watches boasts a different colorway, ranging from black, violet, blue, pink, orange, green, khaki, and turquoise. Attired in a matte-finished titanium build, the timepieces are characterized by an open-dial design and raised chronograph counters, complete with the movement doused in a vivid metallic hue that corresponds to each piece’s Cordura-effect rubber straps.
And Wander and Salomon Reconnect for XT-Slate Sneakers
And wander, an outdoor brand founded by former ISSEY MIYAKE designers Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, has unveiled a new iteration of Salomon‘s XT-SLATE sneaker. The pairs come shortly after Salomon revealed a special take on the silhouette with Wood Wood, and follows and wander and Salomon’s long line of collaborations stretching back to 2019.
Official Images of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection
Since 2004, has teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with the Doernbecher Freestyle initiative. Every year, Nike Employee Design volunteers collaborate with a select few OHSU Doernbecher patients to craft motivational designs in footwear, apparel and equipment. These creations are auctioned off for fundraising purposes, and later offered to the public in limited quantities. In October of last year, the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 was revealed, starring six talented designers and their six sneakers paired with matching apparel.
The Nike Air Max 1 Comes Outfitted in "Baltic Blue" Corduroy
Is gearing up for the Spring season with the release of the “Baltic Blue” colorway for the Air Max 1. Arriving in head-to-toe corduroy makeup, the Air Max 1 has a new textured look throughout the shoe, giving the classic silhouette an elevated makeover. The shoe is covered in a light blue corduroy material across the upper while the Swoosh follows in a beige colorway. The same beige color highlights the tongue tags that feature the Nike Air Max branding in grey, matching the inner lining of the shoe. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and deep navy speckled outsole to round out the design.
Grand Seiko Previews Its SBGC253 Spring Drive Chronograph GMT
The latest offering to Grand Seiko’s sport collection is the SBGC253 Spring Drive Chronograph GMT. Crafted with the watchmaker’s emblematic lion symbol in mind, the timepiece poses as an homage to the beast via its various characteristics. Starting from the case, its sharp and angular corners emulate the...
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "White Infrared" Is a Fairway Flex
Between collaborations with the Eastside Golf and its consistent stream of inline colorways, Jordan Brand‘s golf division has been making a sizable amount of noise in recent memory. New footwear offerings continue to be revealed on a monthly basis, and the latest to surface on our radar is an Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “White Infrared” colorway.
Take an Official Look at the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher"
Arriving as a part of a larger Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 is a special-edition. Zoom Vomero 5 designed by 11-year-old Jaren Heacock, an aspiring engineer, artist, and designer who was born with cleft palate, later undergoing complex procedures and speech therapy to become the articulate and inventive kid he is today. Each year, as part of an ongoing partnership that stretches back to 2004, a small group of patients from OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital are invited to create their own Nike products which are auctioned at a fundraiser and sold to the public in limited quantities.
Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing a teaser image, Supreme has now returned to showcase its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Revealing the range, we are presented with a simple lookbook starring members of its current skate team – Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Efron Danzig, and Taito. The seasonal offering is dominated by...
A Jacquemus x Nike "JF1" Is On the Way
After releasing two colorways of the Air Humara in 2022 as part of a 15-piece Summer 2022 collection, Jacquemus is now set to connect Nike once again, offering a spin on one of its most iconic footwear silhouettes, the Air Force 1. Revealed thus far are white leather uppers, a...
KAWS Announces New "TIME OFF" 'BFF' Figures
Releasing in blue, black and pink colorways. Shortly after working alongside the London-based art and design store House of Voltaire to create a limited-edition range of cashmere blankets, KAWS is now preparing for a brand new Valentine’s Day launch. The acclaimed Brooklyn artist has just announced a brand new batch of BFF “Time Off” figures that have been prepared in a trio of colorways.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets a BMW M3-Inspired Makeover
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung‘s latest flagship smartphone, and now it has been given an automotive-themed reworking courtesy of BMW‘s M division. Inspired by the iconic BMW M3, the new device incorporates all the internals and design features of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but now features the external body modeled on the M3. In doing so, BMW and Samsung created a hard shell that imagines the new-generation M3‘s grilles, sitting alongside roundels and branding. Upon boot-up, the screen has been customized to fit the BMW theme, displaying the BMW M colors.
PLEASURES and AKILA Reconnect to Release Their Latest Reflex Sunglasses
Hot off the heels of teaming up with rapper Freddie Gibbs for a collaborative capsule, AKILA LA is broadening its catalog by reuniting with fellow Los Angeles imprint PLEASURES to introduce another joint effort. Just in time for Spring, the duo is back with a fresh batch of Reflex sunnies that are prepared in two colorways.
New Balance Cleans Up Its 9060 in “White/Black”
New Balance has procured a clean version of its 9060 silhouette with the new “White/Black” edition. Just like the name, the shoe appears in the classic shades with subtle cuts of off-white. Comprising the shoe is a smooth leather body, perforated leather base and suede overlays. The shoe’s midsole reveals shades of off-white and pewter, while the sole comes in black. Elsewhere on the shoe are embroidered “N” logos and solid and striped configurations.
adidas Outfits the Rivalry Low 86 in "Core White"
As Basketball geared up for 2023, the unveiling of the “Remember The Why” apparel collection’s first chapter marked a distinct pivot in style. Straying away from the look of traditional performance gear, it initially was thought to have been designed in collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo due to its Fear of God-esque minimal presentation. It turned out that Lorenzo did not play an official role in its creation, indicating that adidas is instead ushering in a new era of basketball gear itself.
Under Armour's SlipSpeed Trainer Slides Into NYC for Valentine's Day Pop-Up
Under Armour’s go-anywhere, do-anything SlipSpeed can be summed up in one word: versatile. It’s a shoe that was made for high-impact athletic activity but is comfortable and flexible enough for casual wear — a secondary purpose that’s aided by its crushable heel and BOA lacing system. It’s a true “one-a-day” shoe: if you’re rocking the SlipSpeed when you head out for the day you won’t need to bring another pair of shoes with you, no matter what you have planned.
BED j.w. FORD FW23 Is a Display of Twinkling Imagination
BED j.w. FORD has focused on channeling the childlike curiosity and wonder of imagination for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Entitled “twinkle twinkle little star,” the brand’s latest aptly expands its design catalog while also offering up eye-catching newness. In conceiving the new collection, brand founder/creative director Shinpei...
Evisen Skateboards Shares Its Eclectic Outlook for SS23
Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, Japan’s Evisen Skateboards has prepared yet another seasonal range centered around its eclectic outlook. Aside from its exciting new styles, the latest from the skate imprint also features an array of basics for everyday wear. Standouts in the SS23 collection include an all-weather three-layer mountain...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the second release of its Spring 2023 collection accompanied by a collaboration with Rimowa, Palace is now readying the Week 3 drop of its latest seasonal range. Continuing to deliver exciting team-ups for Spring 2023, the uniquely British label has come together with cult American sportswear brand Camber on a capsule collection.
Stellantis Shares First Look at 2024 Ram 1500
Last month, Stellantis debuted a prototype of its forthcoming electric Ram truck, a sleek and futuristic take on the iconic vehicle. Now, the automaker has returned with official images of the 2024 Ram EV. For the model, which is still in the pre-production phase, Stellantis seems to have shied away...
