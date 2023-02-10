Read full article on original website
Shop blouses, skirts, pants and more workwear for women
If you're transitioning from Zoom chats to more in-person meetings, it may be time to revamp your workwear wardrobe. To help you decide what to wear to the office, we're rounding up a collection of work clothes for women that are professional, fashionable and comfortable too, so you can style them based on your own office setting.
The adidas Italia SPZL Suits Up in Denim
As brands gear up for springtime, and its timeless Spezial line have presented new looks with the reveal of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Its carefully considered apparel range offers everything from technical outerwear to a new hat silhouette featuring adjustable ear flaps. However, its footwear presentation is where things really take a turn. Amidst the unique silhouettes, the Italia SPZL — a sneaker previously operated on by C.P. Company — stands out with its denim makeover.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following the second release of its Spring 2023 collection accompanied by a collaboration with Rimowa, Palace is now readying the Week 3 drop of its latest seasonal range. Continuing to deliver exciting team-ups for Spring 2023, the uniquely British label has come together with cult American sportswear brand Camber on a capsule collection.
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms
Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining. Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured...
This Old Navy Moto Jacket Is Timeless, Chic, and on Sale Right Now
Lately, I can't get enough faux leather in my life. From knee-high boots and handbags to blazers and jackets, I want it all, despite having a closet that, if it could talk, would beg for mercy. My incessant need for all the faux-leather fashion and accessories is precisely how I ended up adding the Old Navy Water-Resistant Faux-Leather Biker Jacket ($70) to my virtual shopping cart (you can actually get it for $52 right now, because the retailer is taking 25 percent off all online orders). I found it while scoping out the brand's new arrivals — and I'd be doing you a disservice not to spread the word. Ahead, I'm breaking down everything you need to know about the chic outerwear staple to decide whether you should add it to your shopping cart, too.
Madewell Balloon Jeans Are On Sale for $98 Off—Really
Madewell's balloon jeans' deal is so hot, you might as well try the trend.
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing a teaser image, Supreme has now returned to showcase its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Revealing the range, we are presented with a simple lookbook starring members of its current skate team – Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Efron Danzig, and Taito. The seasonal offering is dominated by...
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Teams Up With Sebago on Neon-stitched Loafers
SHOELOSOPHY: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and storied shoemaker Sebago tied up for a capsule collection, but no laces were involved in the footwear style they developed. The Aeffe-owned brand has added its youthful touch to Sebago’s iconic penny loafers, introducing neon-colored stitching to its classic design. The two iterations available include a black leather style with flashy pink details, and a burgundy version with neon lime stitching. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall...
Zenith Unveils Its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Watch Box Set
Zenith has unveiled its DEFY 21 Ultra Colour Box Set, an exclusive and limited box set comprising eight DEFY 21 Ultraviolet chronographs. Housed in an iridescent acrylic presentation case, every one of the watches boasts a different colorway, ranging from black, violet, blue, pink, orange, green, khaki, and turquoise. Attired in a matte-finished titanium build, the timepieces are characterized by an open-dial design and raised chronograph counters, complete with the movement doused in a vivid metallic hue that corresponds to each piece’s Cordura-effect rubber straps.
N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms
For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
The Adidas Fresh Style Sale is on! Score up to 60% off sneakers, apparel and more
ADIDAS: All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. The Adidas Fresh Style Sale is on from now until February 28, and a serious amount of goodies are on mega sale. Prepare to snap up some of the best sneakers, clothing and accessories on the market. Right now you can get up to 60% off select sale items with the code REWARD. That even applies to the iconic Cloudfoam sneakers — they're down to $42 (from $75). Check out all the offerings here — and peruse our picks below. Ready, set, shop!
Take an Official Look at the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Doernbecher"
Arriving as a part of a larger Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 is a special-edition. Zoom Vomero 5 designed by 11-year-old Jaren Heacock, an aspiring engineer, artist, and designer who was born with cleft palate, later undergoing complex procedures and speech therapy to become the articulate and inventive kid he is today. Each year, as part of an ongoing partnership that stretches back to 2004, a small group of patients from OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital are invited to create their own Nike products which are auctioned at a fundraiser and sold to the public in limited quantities.
Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
The Nike Air Max 1 Comes Outfitted in "Baltic Blue" Corduroy
Is gearing up for the Spring season with the release of the “Baltic Blue” colorway for the Air Max 1. Arriving in head-to-toe corduroy makeup, the Air Max 1 has a new textured look throughout the shoe, giving the classic silhouette an elevated makeover. The shoe is covered in a light blue corduroy material across the upper while the Swoosh follows in a beige colorway. The same beige color highlights the tongue tags that feature the Nike Air Max branding in grey, matching the inner lining of the shoe. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and deep navy speckled outsole to round out the design.
BED j.w. FORD FW23 Is a Display of Twinkling Imagination
BED j.w. FORD has focused on channeling the childlike curiosity and wonder of imagination for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Entitled “twinkle twinkle little star,” the brand’s latest aptly expands its design catalog while also offering up eye-catching newness. In conceiving the new collection, brand founder/creative director Shinpei...
Hailey Bieber Casually Masters Lux Leather Trend With Cropped Jacket, Baggy Denim Jeans & Retro Loafers
Hailey Bieber gave her street style a sleek finish while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The supermodel put an edgy twist on the lux leather trend for the appearance. For the outing, Bieber sported a black leather jacket. The outerwear had a wide collar, zipper detailing at the center and a sharp hem. The Rhode Skin founder teamed the piece with a taupe crop top and baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a casual style moment, Bieber simply accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, black rectangle sunglasses and a white shoulder bag. She styled her fresh-cut bob straight and rounded out...
