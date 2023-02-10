ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FOX Sports

Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Boo Buie leads Northwestern to upset over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue

Boo Buie scored 26 points and Chase Audige added 15 as Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58 in a major upset on Sunday. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. It was the Wildcats' first win ever against the No. 1 team in the AP poll in 19 tries.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

College basketball highlights: No. 23 Creighton bests No. 21 UConn

Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!. To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown. Next, a big-time Big East battle between No. 21 UConn...
OMAHA, NE
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation

Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Portland Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton's health before trading him.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

2023 College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 arises

It's the Monday after the Super Bowl, and while the debates of whether it was right to call holding on Sunday night will rage on for days, here's a public service announcement: college basketball's got next. If you are just joining us on this long and winding marathon to March,...
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest

Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school. An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he...
ANN ARBOR, MI

