Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clarkston School District Patrons to Vote on High School ReconstructionMia CarlsonClarkston, WA
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
FOX Sports
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
FOX Sports
San Diego State's Adam Seiko knocks down SIX 3-pointers in the Aztecs' dominant 82-71 victory against UNLV
San Diego State Aztecs' guard Adam Seiko came off the bench to lead the Aztecs to the dominant 82-71 victory against the UNLV Rebels. Seiko led the Aztecs in scoring with 18 points, hitting six shots from beyond the arc.
FOX Sports
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins totals 18 points in comeback win over Rutgers
Illinois' Fighting Illini's Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points in today's 69-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Illinois trailed Rutgers at the half, but came back strong for the win.
FOX Sports
Boo Buie leads Northwestern to upset over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue
Boo Buie scored 26 points and Chase Audige added 15 as Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58 in a major upset on Sunday. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. It was the Wildcats' first win ever against the No. 1 team in the AP poll in 19 tries.
FOX Sports
College basketball highlights: No. 23 Creighton bests No. 21 UConn
Men's college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!. To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown. Next, a big-time Big East battle between No. 21 UConn...
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation
Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be out for at least a month as he fully recovers from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers is awaiting a decision from the NBA on whether the Portland Trail Blazers withheld anything on Payton's health before trading him.
Gonzaga to the Big 12? Texas and Oklahoma leaving early opens door for Zags
When BYU joined the West Coast Conference in 2012, many expected the men's basketball program to become a major player in a league that Gonzaga had ruled with an iron fist for two decades. Fast forward 12 years and BYU will be leaving for the Big 12 at the end of the season, potentially without a ...
FOX Sports
2023 College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 arises
It's the Monday after the Super Bowl, and while the debates of whether it was right to call holding on Sunday night will rage on for days, here's a public service announcement: college basketball's got next. If you are just joining us on this long and winding marathon to March,...
FOX Sports
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
FOX Sports
Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant
Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school. An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he...
Comments / 0