New leadership for Office of Academic Personnel will transform collaboration between administration, faculty, staff

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
The Daily
Bloodworks Northwest comes to campus
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, blood suppliers across the country have seen a concerning decrease in available units to use in surgeries. The Seattle area has not escaped this shortage unscathed, and UW Medicine still faces these shortages. Bloodworks Northwest, the region’s blood supplier,...
The Daily
The hidden economic crisis nobody is talking about
Editor’s Note: “Keep the Change” relates political economic concepts to the Seattle metropolitan area. Today in the United States, there is a widening gap in our politics and our economy. Addressing the everyday struggles of our community, this column seeks to bridge the divide by exploring the socially conscious and fiscally responsible. Embrace a winning politics of inclusive growth and equal opportunity, and you might just keep the change you make.
The Daily
Slow scoring night ends out of UW’s favor
Saturday night in the Palouse got off to a bad start. The Washington men’s basketball team’s cross-state rival was up 8-0 by the time graduate student guard Jamal Bey opened UW’s scoring with a 3-pointer six minutes and 33 seconds into the game. Washington’s next score was...
The Daily
UW fails to slow down Utah’s offensive onslaught in 92-69 loss
Lightning didn’t strike twice for the Washington women’s basketball team. After upsetting No. 2 Stanford at Hec Ed last Saturday, it couldn’t replicate the same magic facing another marquee team in No. 7 Utah on Friday night. In a game in which UW never held a lead,...
The Daily
Seattle Rep’s transcendent ‘Metamorphoses’ keeps it epic and intimate
When Procne and Philomela, standing hand-in-hand at the stage’s edge, screamed at the top of their lungs, it took everything in me not to scream with them. The Seattle Rep’s production of the “Metamorphoses,” an epic written in 8 CE by the Roman poet Ovid, does not shy away from the shocking and visceral.
The Daily
UW ends road trip with second straight loss
Looking to bounce back from its second loss of the season against Arkansas, the Washington men’s tennis team teed up against Oklahoma State on Sunday morning. The day in Stillwater, Oklahoma got off to a solid start. A win at doubles, which has been crucial for UW’s match wins throughout the season thus far, put it ahead early.
The Daily
Leon Coffee House: Northeast 45th Street’s festive hideaway
Editor’s Note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District. Some sources have chosen to use a pseudonym or to redact their last name for anonymity. Located next to the Neptune Theatre, Leon Coffee House is a...
The Daily
Washington upsets No. 2 Auburn in match play
Good things come to those who wait. For Washington men’s golf, this came in the form of an upset win over Golfstat’s No. 2 ranked team in the country, the Auburn Tigers, 3 matches to 2. After two consecutive rounds at the Amer Ari Invitational were canceled due...
The Daily
Lifeless performance caps weekend to forget for UW
In a sport as volatile as college basketball, one weekend can make a big difference. Case in point: last Sunday, the Washington women’s basketball was unflappable taking down No. 2 Stanford at home for its third consecutive win. This Sunday, however, it could hardly get anything going as UW fell to No. 25 Colorado, 65-43, for a second consecutive blowout loss.
The Daily
Washington men’s tennis falls short on the road
After just one match back at home, the Washington men’s tennis team hit the road again, this time traveling to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. The Huskies had won four of their past five matches, with their most recent win being a 4-0 rout of Boise State. Despite...
The Daily
No. 14 Washington narrowly loses in heartbreaker to No. 1 Oklahoma
In a game that came down to the final pitch, the No. 14 Washington softball team fell just short to No. 1 Oklahoma in a marquee 5-4 matchup on Saturday night. Fifth-year Madison Huskey was responsible for all four runs for the Huskies, batting 3 for 4 with three RBI hits, including a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.
