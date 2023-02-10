New leadership for Office of Academic Personnel will transform collaboration between administration, faculty, staff

When Procne and Philomela, standing hand-in-hand at the stage’s edge, screamed at the top of their lungs, it took everything in me not to scream with them. The Seattle Rep’s production of the “Metamorphoses,” an epic written in 8 CE by the Roman poet Ovid, does not shy away from the shocking and visceral.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO