Seattle, WA

New leadership for Office of Academic Personnel will transform collaboration between administration, faculty, staff

By Taylor Bruce The Daily
The Daily
 3 days ago
The Daily

Bloodworks Northwest comes to campus

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, blood suppliers across the country have seen a concerning decrease in available units to use in surgeries. The Seattle area has not escaped this shortage unscathed, and UW Medicine still faces these shortages. Bloodworks Northwest, the region’s blood supplier,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

The hidden economic crisis nobody is talking about

Editor’s Note: “Keep the Change” relates political economic concepts to the Seattle metropolitan area. Today in the United States, there is a widening gap in our politics and our economy. Addressing the everyday struggles of our community, this column seeks to bridge the divide by exploring the socially conscious and fiscally responsible. Embrace a winning politics of inclusive growth and equal opportunity, and you might just keep the change you make.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Slow scoring night ends out of UW’s favor

Saturday night in the Palouse got off to a bad start. The Washington men’s basketball team’s cross-state rival was up 8-0 by the time graduate student guard Jamal Bey opened UW’s scoring with a 3-pointer six minutes and 33 seconds into the game. Washington’s next score was...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Seattle Rep’s transcendent ‘Metamorphoses’ keeps it epic and intimate

When Procne and Philomela, standing hand-in-hand at the stage’s edge, screamed at the top of their lungs, it took everything in me not to scream with them. The Seattle Rep’s production of the “Metamorphoses,” an epic written in 8 CE by the Roman poet Ovid, does not shy away from the shocking and visceral.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

UW ends road trip with second straight loss

Looking to bounce back from its second loss of the season against Arkansas, the Washington men’s tennis team teed up against Oklahoma State on Sunday morning. The day in Stillwater, Oklahoma got off to a solid start. A win at doubles, which has been crucial for UW’s match wins throughout the season thus far, put it ahead early.
STILLWATER, OK
The Daily

Leon Coffee House: Northeast 45th Street’s festive hideaway

Editor’s Note: “The Weekly Grind” is a weekly column reviewing the various coffee shops and study outlets in the U-District. Some sources have chosen to use a pseudonym or to redact their last name for anonymity. Located next to the Neptune Theatre, Leon Coffee House is a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Washington upsets No. 2 Auburn in match play

Good things come to those who wait. For Washington men’s golf, this came in the form of an upset win over Golfstat’s No. 2 ranked team in the country, the Auburn Tigers, 3 matches to 2. After two consecutive rounds at the Amer Ari Invitational were canceled due...
AUBURN, AL
The Daily

Lifeless performance caps weekend to forget for UW

In a sport as volatile as college basketball, one weekend can make a big difference. Case in point: last Sunday, the Washington women’s basketball was unflappable taking down No. 2 Stanford at home for its third consecutive win. This Sunday, however, it could hardly get anything going as UW fell to No. 25 Colorado, 65-43, for a second consecutive blowout loss.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Washington men’s tennis falls short on the road

After just one match back at home, the Washington men’s tennis team hit the road again, this time traveling to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. The Huskies had won four of their past five matches, with their most recent win being a 4-0 rout of Boise State. Despite...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Daily

No. 14 Washington narrowly loses in heartbreaker to No. 1 Oklahoma

In a game that came down to the final pitch, the No. 14 Washington softball team fell just short to No. 1 Oklahoma in a marquee 5-4 matchup on Saturday night. Fifth-year Madison Huskey was responsible for all four runs for the Huskies, batting 3 for 4 with three RBI hits, including a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.
NORMAN, OK

