Read full article on original website
Related
These are the Deadliest Roads in Washington
2021 marked a noticeably violent year on Washington state roadways. According to the Washington State Patrol, we had 670 fatal collisions involving motor vehicles in 2021, the most recent year with statistics available. Compared to recent years, 2021 definitely saw an uptick. In 2017, the state total was 534. We then saw a downturn in 2018 with 490 roadway fatalities. However, that number has been steadily increasing since then.
ijpr.org
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining
More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
All former WA prisoners can now vote. So far, few have
Cyril Walrond used his first full day as a free man to vote for the first time ever. Released from a 17-year prison sentence the day prior, the then-34-year-old Walrond asked his mom to drive him to the auditor's office on Aug. 2, because he didn't have a new driver's license yet. He recently recalled the mechanics of voting with a sense of almost childlike curiosity: the walk-in booths, spread out, with chairs and privacy barriers, the library-like quiet.
Where Does WA Rank for Homeless In US?
According to data released by WA State, as well as The Center Square, WA state is not exactly doing the greatest when it comes to our homeless problem. The Department of House and Urban Development, better known as HUD, has released figures showing how states fare when it comes to their numbers of homeless persons.
House Bill Offers Financial Aid For Victims Of WA’s Old Racist Covenant Laws
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington State's legacy of racist property covenants are the target of a bill making the rounds at the State Capital in Olympia. Lawmakers are mulling House Bill 1474, which would increase efforts boosting Black home ownership by offering help in the form financial aid for those, who at one point in time, were excluded from buying homes in neighborhoods that were predominantly white.
marijuanamoment.net
Washington’s Cannabis Enforcement Officers Face Stiffer Drug Use Restrictions Than Seattle Police
Enforcement officers at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB), the agency tasked with administering the state’s alcohol, marijuana and tobacco and laws, can freely drink a beer or smoke a cigarette without risk to their jobs. But nearly a decade after the state legalized cannabis, they’re still forbidden from using it.
reviewofoptometry.com
ODs in South Dakota, Washington Push Laser Bills
Optometrists and their advocates in South Dakota, Nebraska and Washington are all currently fighting to pass scope expansion bills that would allow ODs to perform certain advanced ocular procedures, including SLT (pictured here). Photo: Nate Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Things are heating up in several scope expansion battles....
police1.com
Wash. sheriffs, police chiefs support bill that may lower BAC limit for drivers
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — A bill proposed in the Legislature would lower the blood alcohol concentration limit for driving to 0.05% in Washington. Yakima Valley lawmakers have reservations about Senate Bill 5002, which puts Washington in position to be the second state to restrict the legal limit for drivers to that level.
'It's going to save someone's life': Oregon lawmakers consider suicide prevention bills
PORTLAND, Oregon — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering several bills designed to improve how people in crisis get help, specifically for those struggling with thoughts of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon ranks 13th in the nation for deaths by suicide. On Monday, lawmakers will...
Eastern WA greenhouse will be a salad hub for the entire PNW
The lettuces will be shipped same day from Pasco to stores across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Time to Fill The Tank With Cheaper Gas
If you fill the tank on a Monday GasBuddy officials say you save the most money. GasBuddy officials say no matter where you live in Washington State the average price for gas is $4.13 a gallon Monday. EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK. If you're pumping gas...
spokanepublicradio.org
Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales
In Washington, Senate Bill 5232 would require gun buyers to pass a background check and wait 10 days before they access a newly purchased firearm. It would also require proof that they've gone through a state-certified safety training within the past five years. A state Senate committee hearing Thursday stirred...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: God help us if voters do not come to grips with reality
Voters have the right to pick whatever candidate they darn well please and for whatever reason. That being said, after watching developments in our local area, state and nation, an obvious question arises: What in the world are voters thinking?. Otherwise intelligent, reasonable people keep voting for Democrats, even after...
MyNorthwest.com
WA bill hopes to make roads safer by requiring Drivers Ed
The Washington Legislature passed Senate Bill 5583 — which would require young people (between ages 18 and 22) to complete a full driver training course before being issued a license — out of committee last week. According to most recent traffic data, people who get their license at...
Chronicle
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees
The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
salish-current.org
Retail — and illicit — cannabis markets endure; medical in ‘dire straits’
Cannabisillicit marketlegal retailmedical marijuana. When the first retail cannabis shops opened in the summer of 2014, legal demand exceeded legal supply. At the same time, more expensive prices in licensed stores discouraged some consumers from switching from their familiar but unlicensed dealers. Today, nine years after retail sales of recreational...
You need these dips at Oregon, Washington game-day parties
From pepperoni pizza to cranberry jalapeño, there’s apparently a wide range of favorite dips throughout the U.S.
If WA capital gains tax is allowed to stand, in time it won’t apply to only the wealthy | Opinion
Already, a bill in the WA legislature would expand the capital gains tax and remove certain exemptions. | Guest Opinion
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
KDRV
Oregonians petition to allow voter participation in primary elections
SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
Comments / 1