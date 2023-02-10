Cyril Walrond used his first full day as a free man to vote for the first time ever. Released from a 17-year prison sentence the day prior, the then-34-year-old Walrond asked his mom to drive him to the auditor's office on Aug. 2, because he didn't have a new driver's license yet. He recently recalled the mechanics of voting with a sense of almost childlike curiosity: the walk-in booths, spread out, with chairs and privacy barriers, the library-like quiet.

