Washington State

These are the Deadliest Roads in Washington

2021 marked a noticeably violent year on Washington state roadways. According to the Washington State Patrol, we had 670 fatal collisions involving motor vehicles in 2021, the most recent year with statistics available. Compared to recent years, 2021 definitely saw an uptick. In 2017, the state total was 534. We then saw a downturn in 2018 with 490 roadway fatalities. However, that number has been steadily increasing since then.
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining

More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
All former WA prisoners can now vote. So far, few have

Cyril Walrond used his first full day as a free man to vote for the first time ever. Released from a 17-year prison sentence the day prior, the then-34-year-old Walrond asked his mom to drive him to the auditor's office on Aug. 2, because he didn't have a new driver's license yet. He recently recalled the mechanics of voting with a sense of almost childlike curiosity: the walk-in booths, spread out, with chairs and privacy barriers, the library-like quiet.
Where Does WA Rank for Homeless In US?

According to data released by WA State, as well as The Center Square, WA state is not exactly doing the greatest when it comes to our homeless problem. The Department of House and Urban Development, better known as HUD, has released figures showing how states fare when it comes to their numbers of homeless persons.
House Bill Offers Financial Aid For Victims Of WA’s Old Racist Covenant Laws

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington State's legacy of racist property covenants are the target of a bill making the rounds at the State Capital in Olympia. Lawmakers are mulling House Bill 1474, which would increase efforts boosting Black home ownership by offering help in the form financial aid for those, who at one point in time, were excluded from buying homes in neighborhoods that were predominantly white.
ODs in South Dakota, Washington Push Laser Bills

Optometrists and their advocates in South Dakota, Nebraska and Washington are all currently fighting to pass scope expansion bills that would allow ODs to perform certain advanced ocular procedures, including SLT (pictured here). Photo: Nate Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Things are heating up in several scope expansion battles....
Time to Fill The Tank With Cheaper Gas

If you fill the tank on a Monday GasBuddy officials say you save the most money. GasBuddy officials say no matter where you live in Washington State the average price for gas is $4.13 a gallon Monday. EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK. If you're pumping gas...
Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales

In Washington, Senate Bill 5232 would require gun buyers to pass a background check and wait 10 days before they access a newly purchased firearm. It would also require proof that they've gone through a state-certified safety training within the past five years. A state Senate committee hearing Thursday stirred...
WA bill hopes to make roads safer by requiring Drivers Ed

The Washington Legislature passed Senate Bill 5583 — which would require young people (between ages 18 and 22) to complete a full driver training course before being issued a license — out of committee last week. According to most recent traffic data, people who get their license at...
How Extreme Heat Scorched Pacific Northwest's Evergreen Trees

The tips of western red cedar, hemlock and Douglas fir limbs looked as if they were scorched by passing flames just a few days after the Pacific Northwest's 2021 extreme heat wave. On June 28 that year, Seattle reached 108 degrees and Portland topped out at 116 degrees, both records....
Retail — and illicit — cannabis markets endure; medical in ‘dire straits’

Cannabisillicit marketlegal retailmedical marijuana. When the first retail cannabis shops opened in the summer of 2014, legal demand exceeded legal supply. At the same time, more expensive prices in licensed stores discouraged some consumers from switching from their familiar but unlicensed dealers. Today, nine years after retail sales of recreational...
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
Oregonians petition to allow voter participation in primary elections

SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
